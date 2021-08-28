County Councilmember Dunn appointed to federal advisory committee

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has appointed Snohomish County Councilmember Megan Dunn to its Local Government Advisory Committee (LGAC).

The 39-member LGAC represents a diverse cross-section of cities, counties, towns and communities across the U.S. and convenes to provide advice and recommendations on issues related to the shared goals of promoting and protecting public health and the environment. Councilmember Dunn is the only representative appointed from Washington state.

“It is a true honor to have been selected for this advisory committee, and I will work diligently to prioritize the protection and stewardship of our environment,” said Dunn, a 2nd District councilmember who represents Mukilto, Everett and Tulalip. “I look forward to working with local and tribal leaders from across the nation to ensure that all voices and environmental concerns are taken into consideration during federal environmental policy deliberations.”

“Councilmember Dunn has been an advocate for protecting the environment throughout her career, and as a member of the Snohomish County Council, she is helping to lead the county’s sustainability and salmon recovery efforts,” said Gov. Jay Inslee. “I believe she would bring a unique perspective to the local government advisory committee because of the ecological diversity of her district, which includes miles of shoreline along the Salish Sea, acres of farmland, and an intricate system of waterways.”

Dunn was previously the Healthy People and Communities Program Director with the Northwest Center for Alternatives to Pesticides, where she led efforts to help protect communities from harmful pesticides and chemicals. She has also represented Everett’s Lowell neighborhood on a federal brownfields stakeholder committee, studied water quality issues with the Salmon Recovery Council, worked on emissions reduction as a board member with Puget Sound Clean Air Agency, and participated in environmental justice programs in her work with farm workers. In 2019, she was elected to represent District 2 on the Snohomish County Council.

The LGAC is an independent, policy-oriented advisory committee of locally elected and appointed officials that provides policy advice and recommendations to the EPA to assist the agency in ensuring that its regulations, policies, guidance, and technical assistance improve the capacity of local governments to implement and carry out these programs. The appointment is effective immediately and will expire on December 30, 2022.