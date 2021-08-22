‘Crappy weather’ discount offered for Sunday tickets to Taste Twenty-One

In recognition of the less-than-ideal Northwest weather expected for Sunday, Aug. 22, Taste Twenty-One is offering a $20 discount on entry to the last day of this fundraising festival. Tickets can be purchased at the entrance for only $10 per person. (must be 21+ years old).

“We have had a great first two days and wanted to offer everyone an opportunity to come support our fundraiser on the last day.” said Greg Urban, president and CEO of the Edmonds Chamber of Commerce. “We hope that everyone will bundle up and come down despite the cold weather. There is plenty of warm food, cold beer and four amazing bands today.”

There is no rain in the forecast– it is just slated to be cold and cloudy, the chamber said, adding it’s perfect Northwest weather for pants and a warm jacket.

Band line-up for Sunday, Aug. 22

Robbie Dee’s Tribute to Elvis

Elvis Tribute at 12:30 p.m.

Mas Tequila

Sammy Hagar Tribute at 2:30 p.m.

Whiplash Smile

Billy Idol Tribute at 4:30 p.m.

Nite Wave

’80s Tribute at 6:30 p.m.

This fundraising event by the Edmonds Chamber of Commerce supports many of the free community celebrations, including the 4th of July, Halloween, Tree Lighting and many others.

For more information on the event, location, shuttle bus and bands: visit www.TasteEdmonds.com