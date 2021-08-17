Deadline extended for online ticket sales to this weekend’s Taste Twenty-One  

The deadline to pre-purchase tickets online for Taste Edmonds has been extended through Wednesday, Aug. 18 at noon.

Taste Twenty-One is one of the few music festivals happening in August, and so event sponsor the Edmonds Chamber of Commerce recommends you avoid lines at the entrance and purchase tickets at www.TasteEdmonds.com. Pre-purchased tickets are $20 per day or $50 for all 3-days. All pre-purchased tickets are $20 (regardless of vaccine status) and automatically enter you into a raffle for $2,500 in Alaska Airline flights.

Day-of tickets are available for $30 at the entrance of Taste Twenty-One, however; if you show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test (within 48 hours), you will receive a $10 discount. The festival event entrance is located near Dayton Street and 7th Avenue South, or take the free shuttle bus from Edmonds-Woodway High School.

Volunteers are still needed for Saturday evening and Sunday afternoon. If you’re able and interested in further supporting the chamber and getting a behind-the-scenes experience of Taste — plus free entry on the day you volunteer — visit www.edmondschamber.com/volunteer.

A reminder too that this event is a fundraiser for the Edmonds Chamber and supports all the free events they put on for the community, including the Edmonds Kind of 4th of July Parade, downtown Halloween trick-or-treating and the holiday tree lighting. Plus, high school groups and non-profits receive donations from Taste Edmonds.

For more information on the band line-up, food trucks, cornhole tournament and more, visit www.TasteEdmonds.com

Event schedule:

Friday, Aug. 20 • 2 – 10 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 21 • noon – 10 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 22 • noon – 8 p.m.

Tickets:

Purchase tickets at www.TasteEdmonds.com. You must be over 21 years old

Online pre-purchase:

$20 – One-Day Pass

$50 – Weekend Pass

Day-Of Ticket Purchase:

$30 – One-Day Pass ($20 with proof of vaccine or negative COVID test)

Wristbands applied upon entry. Re-entry allowed with valid wristband. ID & Bag check every time you enter. All sales final. No refunds for any reason.