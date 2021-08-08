Edmonds Art Beat: Author releases sweet new novel, music at ECA and Cascadia Museum auction

Local author’s fictional novel based on life in Edmonds

Reading Edmonds’ author Jennifer Bardsley’s newest novel, Sweet Bliss, this week was a wonderful way to spend a few rare hours of solitude. The story is a delightful tale of romance and small-town life. The fictional town of Harper Landing is based off Edmonds and while reading I found myself smiling at the description of Main Street, our wonderful beaches and the anticipation of the annual 4th of July parade. (And there is even a nod to the power of a Facebook group of local moms!)

The novel keeps you engaged through the ups and downs in the courtship of an entrepreneurial young woman who has a legacy to the town and a new-to-the area handsome man who recently became the guardian to his sister’s infant son. The twists and turns of their encounters are met with a mix of humor, reality and tragedy.

Bardsley’s newest book is a perfect read for an August beach day or a rainy September evening, as you can easily get whisked away into the story. I highly recommend supporting Jennifer’s newest work by ordering a copy now. (Digital versions are free with Kindle unlimited!)

Edmonds Center for the Arts presents Delvon Lamarr Organ Trio

Happening Saturday, Aug.14 at 3 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. as part of ECA’s Spotlight Summer Series, this event will be curbside with two sets. The Delvon Lamarr Organ Trio (DLO3) specializes in feel good music with a soulful mix of blues, jazz and a little rock and roll.

Tickets range from $25 to $35. Chairs are provided and there is free parking nearby. No outside food or beverage is allowed but there are refreshments available at ECA. To learn more and purchase tickets, click here.

Cascadia Art Museum’s Summer Stars 2021 Gala & Auction

For a truly unique evening, consider purchasing a ticket to Cascadia Art Museum’s annual Summer Stars Gala & Auction event taking place at a historic Woodway home Aug. 28. This year will feature a Plein Air Artist event with three local artists (Jed Dorsey, Janet Hamilton, and David Marty) painting the beautiful Puget Sound view during the event. The paintings will then be sold during the live auction.

The Live and Silent auctions feature original Northwest art, exclusive vacations, culinary delights and more. The fun continues past the auction with an after party sponsored by Terry Vehrs of Windermere. Friend tickets are available for $250 and Patron tickets for $400 and can be purchased here.

— By Rachel Gardner

Rachel Gardner has a heartfelt appreciation for art in all forms and believes everyone is an artist, some just don’t know it yet. A dedicated and involved Edmonds resident, she can often be spotted onstage cracking jokes between sets or in the audience enjoying local live performances. She enjoys being playful with her art and finding unique ways of expression, like forming a boho-grunge-folk ukulele trio with local Edmonds moms.