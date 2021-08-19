Edmonds Art Beat: Local woman makes Teeny Tiny Zine for good cause, plus Art Walk Edmonds Thursday

Edmonds woman creates a Tiny Zine while raising funds for foster kids.

Amanda Laughtland is a local poet, teacher, professor and zine maker. Amanda recently started a new zine called Thank You, which is made up of short thank you notes submitted by a variety of authors. The format of the zine is considered a classic Teeny Tiny format, meaning an eight-page, single-sheet zine.

Amanda launched the zine with a month-long fundraising drive for Treehouse, a Seattle-based non-profit focused on supporting youth in foster care, and has already raised $444.

Laughtland has been making zines for many years. Amanda is a teacher at Edmonds College and has a master’s of fine arts in poetry writing from the University of Washington.

If you would like a copy of the zine and to support Treehouse, simply donate the amount of your choice to the Treehouse Teeny Tiny Press fundraiser and send Amanda an email or Instagram message with a mailing address. Lear more here.

Edmonds Art Studio Tour to be hosted in person

The Edmonds Art Studio Tour event will be in person Sept. 18-19. Artists studios will be open to those interested in purchasing handmade works. Participants will have the opportunity to learn about each artist’s creative process and get an exclusive view of the artist’s work during the tour. There will be live demonstrations of artist’s techniques throughout the weekend. Each artist chosen for the annual studio tour is based on specific criteria, including a connection to the Edmonds community.

The work being displayed will also be featured on each artist’s website, all accessible via the Edmonds Art Studio Tour website.

August Art Walk Edmonds

From 5 to 8 p.m. Aug. 19, the Art Walk Edmonds is happening. The newly reinstated mask mandate for indoors regardless of vaccination status will be in effect.

Check out all the amazing art being showcased around town while enjoying a leisurely stroll through the downtown and waterfront areas. For this month’s event, in addition to the art being displayed at local businesses, there will be live music. Brazilian recording artist Eduardo Mendonca will start the evening off with music from 4:30 to 6 p.m. at Hazel Miller Plaza, courtesy of Edmonds Arts Commission. Art Walk Edmonds has also arranged for a string quartet from EWHS to play outside of Coldwell Banker Bain. Make sure to head to downtown Edmonds to see everything planned for this month’s Art Walk Edmonds.

— By Rachel Gardner

Rachel Gardner has a heartfelt appreciation for art in all forms and believes everyone is an artist, some just don’t know it yet. A dedicated and involved Edmonds resident, she can often be spotted onstage cracking jokes between sets or in the audience enjoying local live performances. She enjoys being playful with her art and finding unique ways of expression, like forming a boho-grunge-folk ukulele trio with local Edmonds moms.