Edmonds Arts Festival announces Gallery Arts award winners

The Edmonds Arts Festival has announced the winners of the annual Gallery Arts award contest. Judges Darrell Gulin (photography), Lynn Hanson (miniatures and small paintings), Monica James and Melissa Newell (paintings, drawings, and prints), and Mike Magrath (3D artworks) sorted through more than 400 entries to come up with the winners, each of whom will receive a cash award, sponsored by a community member or organization. These artworks, and all the other works accepted for exhibition in the Gallery Arts show, will be on display at the Frances Anderson Center during the Edmonds Arts Festival, Aug. 27-29.

The winners, and their award sponsors, are:

Paintings

1st Place: Cheryl Waale, Ruby, Acrylic & Collage, sponsored by DME CPA Group PC

2nd Place: Kathy Roseth, Singing a New Song, Oil on Canvas, sponsored by Michele Unger

3rd Place: Timothy Cross, Road Flowers, Gouache, Acrylic Transfer, Silk & Wood, in honor of Vernita Anne Bradley

Honorable Mentions:

o Bruce Howard, Indonesian Rowboats, Oil Paint on Wood Panel

o Catherine James, Roses to Flood Your Senses, Watercolor

o Judith Perry, Koi Pond, Oil

o William Walcott, Red Dashboard, Acrylic

Drawings

1st Place: Judith Smith, By the Light of The Moon, Pastel on Paper, sponsored by Suzanne Poppema & John Cramer

2nd Place: Jody Romero, Copper, Ink on Watercolor Paper, sponsored by Suzanne Eklund & Pete Frame

3rd Place: Rick Tuthill, Rose In A Bottle, Scratchboard, sponsored by Jim and Lynn McManus

Honorable Mention:

o Sheila Merritt, Watching, Pastels

Prints

1st Place: Laurie D Brown, Stuck Inside, Linocut, Chine Collé, Prismacolor, in honor of my Dad, O.A. “Bud” Eklund with Love, Suzanne Eklund

2nd Place: Amber Chiozza, Prodigious Potter, Etching and Watercolor, sponsored by the Hoff Family in memory of Jacqueline and Harold Newhouse

3rd Place: Leigh Knowles, And the Spirit of God was Hovering over the Surface of the, Linocut, sponsored by Jim and Lynn McManus

Honorable Mention:

o Ilse Kluge, Fragment III, Monoprint

Miniatures & Small Paintings

1st Place: Lyla Jacobsen, Abstract Floral, Acrylic on panel, sponsored by DME CPA Group PC

2nd Place: Patricia McNamee, Public Market Crossing, Oil on Canvas, sponsored by Cheryl MacDonald and Jon Nelson

3rd Place: Alison Leigh Lilly, Curl (Sea & Stone #14), Watercolor, sponsored by Cheryl MacDonald and Jon Nelson

Honorable Mentions:

o Mary Anderson, Succulent, Watercolor

o Julie Creighton, Winter’s Signature, Watercolor

o Beverly Fotheringham, What’s Up? II, Acrylic on Ivorine

o Maren Oates, Warming Layers, Acrylic Monoprint with Stitching

o Alice Owen, Clematis Climax, Acrylic

o Kate Shinn, Wandering Puffin, Pen and Ink

Three-Dimensional Art

1st Place: Julia Szten, Comfort, Raku Fired Ceramics, sponsored by Carolyn and Lindsey Echelbarger

2nd Place: Gabriela Nirino, Chunche, Woven Textile, Warp: Ramie, Weft: Striped Corn Husk Fibers, in memory, honor, and love for Larry Sargent

3rd Place: Julie Perrine, Forest Spirits, Stoneware Clay, sponsored by Suzanne Poppema & John Cramer

Honorable Mentions:

o Jennifer Carroll, Prancer, Mixed Media: Found Objects, Beads, Mosaic Tile

o Meredith Chernick, Emergence, Porcelain: Cold Finish

o Jon Schmidt, The Dancers, Stone Sculpture

o Jerry Steffen Jr., Come-Join-Learn Japanese Sign Language Group, 3-Dimensional Paper Cutting

o David Varnau, In the Moment, Limited Edition Cast Bronze

Photography

1st Place: Emily Wilson, Sunrise Shepherdess, sponsored by DME CPA Group PC

2nd Place: Kyle Goldie, Hamnoy Fishing Cabins, sponsored by Carol & John Eckert

3rd Place: William Harris, Bubbly Rose, sponsored by Glenn & Judith Works

Honorable Mentions:

o David Fishman, Crocosmia Wreath

o Kuria Jorissen, Electric Waves Under the Stars

o David Kreft, Hooded Mergansers

o Richard Lawson, Parrot Tulip

o Bill Ray, Heron Sticks Landing

o Geoff Vlcek, Guatemala Street Reflections

o Jane Wierenga, V

o Emily Wilson, Medieval Sicilian Town

Computer Art

1st Place: Lynne Greenup, Spring Revival, in memory of Peggy Jones

2nd Place: Geoff Vlcek, Wheel Reflection, in memory of Jon Loreen

3rd Place: Dennis Ostgard, Solitary, sponsored by Rebecca Ralston

Honorable Mentions:

o Belinda Botzong, Lovely, Scanography

o Colleen Skinner, Hang Time

The Edmonds Arts Festival will take place Aug. 27-29 at the Frances Anderson Center in Edmonds. Hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday. Admission and parking are free.

Visitors will have the opportunity to visit more than 160 juried art booths in the field and see award-winning art in the Gallery at the Frances Anderson Center. Student art will also be on display at the gallery, including works by winners of Edmonds Arts Festival Foundation scholarships. There will be food for hungry art patrons and free live entertainment during Festival hours. Every artwork purchased at the Festival helps to fund scholarships and grants for community art projects and public art.

The Edmonds Arts Festival has grown from a small community art fair to one of the most prestigious in the Pacific Northwest, attracting artists from across the nation and Canada. The Festival provides a unique opportunity for patrons to meet artists and purchase their work in a beautiful outdoor setting overlooking Puget Sound. For more information and Festival updates, sign up for their email list at www.edmondsartsfestival.com/subscribe/, or follow them on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.