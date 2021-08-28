Edmonds church hosting a Welcome Kit Drive for Afghan refugees

Community Christian Fellowship of Edmonds is hosting a Welcome Kit Drive, in tandem with Community Christian Fellowship of Edmonds is hosting a Welcome Kit Drive, in tandem with World Relief Seattle , to help welcome the incoming refugees that are being displaced because of the situation in Afghanistan.

The church is asking for people to bring either a kitchen or a bedroom welcome kit, but if they can’t afford whole kits, pieces of them are fine. Learn more by visiting this Welcome Kit Building web page

Donors are asked to bring whole kits in large bins, such as those that you’d have around the house for storage (an 18-gallon bin can probably fit all of the items if packed well).

Community Christian Fellowship can receive donations/kits on Tuesdays – Fridays, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. at 615 Glen St, Edmonds WA, 98020. They will accept kits/donations through Friday, Sept. 17.