Edmonds’ Jerry Karnofski: pushing 96 and still pumping iron

He’s a regular at Edmonds’ Harbor Square Athletic Club, where Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday mornings find him in the equipment room getting in his regular routine of resistance training. He’s not the kind of guy who makes a big splash at the club – he just sticks with his program and does his workout, one of the many locals who use the club as part of their lifestyle – and unless you’re acquainted you might not even notice him.

But last week he did come to the attention of Club Membership Director Greg Boland.

“I was looking over our membership records, came across his page, and noticed his birthdate,” Boland explained. “At first I thought it must be a mistake – our records have him born in 1925. So when he next checked into the gym I walked around till I found him, and sure enough – not only was he born in 1925, but he was about to celebrate his 96th birthday this coming weekend!”

Jerry’s looks defy his chronological age – he gives the appearance of a man at least 20 years younger as he walks from machine to machine, adds weight, adjusts the seat height and throw, and often grimaces as he puts out the extra effort to get in that final set of reps.

For Jerry, it’s a matter of consistency – getting a routine and sticking to it, even on the days when you’d rather not.

“I’ve been coming to Harbor Square for six years now,” he explains. “But I’ve been active all my life. I just don’t feel comfortable not moving.”

A lifetime Washingtonian, Jerry grew up in Longview, moved to Bellingham for a while, and in 1950 ended up in Edmonds where he spent 25 years as a teacher, vice principal and athletic coach for the Edmonds School District, moving from assignments at the old Edmonds High School, Lynnwood High School, Meadowdale and Mountlake Terrace. After retiring from the Edmonds School District, he put in some years at Archbishop Murphy Catholic High School (formerly Holy Cross) in Everett.

“Part of what made working for the school district so great was that I always had easy access to a gym,” he said. “I just got in the habit of regular workouts, weights, equipment, running etc. I had to quit running at 84 – I just kept pulling my hamstring – so these days I concentrate on resistance training.”

During World War II he ended up at the Arlington, Virginia Army Base where he trained as a B-24 tail gunner. But just before he was due to ship out to Germany, a twist of fate – and yes, it involved athletics – changed his life.

“I was getting prepared to ship out when I went by the gym at Arlington for a workout,” he explained. “There was a guy there throwing a ball, and he asked me if I wanted to play catch with him.

“‘Sure,’ I said.

“We threw the ball around for while, and I guess he liked what he saw.”

Turns out the person he met was part of the Boston Red Sox association, who had been drafted into the military along with some other baseball pros, and was looking to organize a team to play for the Arlington base.

“So instead of going to Germany I ended up playing baseball for six months at Arlington as part of the military base team,” he laughed.

This weekend’s birthday celebration calls for a trip to LaConner with his two daughters (ages 71 and 67) and son (age 65). They all live in Plain, Wash. (just up the road from Leavenworth), and they’re making the trek over the pass to help Jerry celebrate his big day.

So what’s his secret for a long, active life?

“Be involved in something,” he explained. “Get a routine and stick to it. Sometimes you have to force yourself to get moving and keep the routine going. I have days like that too, but once I’m here at the gym I’m always glad I came. And I’ve never once left here feeling worse than when I came in.”

— Story and photos by Larry Vogel