Edmonds Kind of Play: It’s time to talk about Back-To-School, plus a chance to try lacrosse

The Back-To-School talk is inevitable at this point, even though I have been informed by a teenager that it’s “cringe” to talk about it ahead of time at home. I don’t want to be a summer buzzkill so I try not to bring it up too early in August, but there have been some Edmonds School District calendar changes, I got emails from both of my kids’ schools today and I know when said teenager’s picture day is, so Back-to-School it is.

Let’s start with the schedule update. An updated version of the 2021-22 Edmonds School District Calendar was released with a few changes including Friday, June 24 as the last day of school. The first day of school will still be Wednesday, Sept. 8, winter break starts on Dec. 20 with students returning to school on Jan. 3, and spring break starts on April 4. The Family and Community Calendar has a dedicated location in our house and despite the yearly routine of taping it up inside the kitchen, I am often caught off guard by half days and non-student days alike. While schools aren’t open for the year yet, I know a kindergartener who will be participating in the Jump Start program at their neighborhood school next week. Also the district office is open now and they told me that secondary school counselors will be back by the middle of next week.

I also saw that the Edmonds School District has provided 3 millions meals curbside during the pandemic. The Grab and Go Meal Sites, offering seven days of breakfast and lunch, will continue with curbside pickup through Aug. 25. You can find the details and locations HERE. For the entirety of the 2021-22 school year, breakfast and lunch will be FREE for all students. The Edmonds School District Food and Nutrition Services Facebook Page, which has great updates, added that “favorites like burgers and pizza are back” this year as well as new menu items.

All right, non-school items from here on out! Last month, my oldest was invited to a birthday party at the Alderwood Loews theater. It was fun and they got to see a movie that was in theaters now in a small private group. We had hoped to get a few friends together to see a movie for one last hurrah before school started and so I checked into it. The limit is 20 people and popcorn, etc. is additional. The cost for earlier shows is less than an evening show, but you get the pick of the movies that are out now. You can check out the details at AMCTheatres.com. The Edmonds Theater has a theater rental tab on their site, EdmondsTheater.com and a local parent detailed their experience renting the theater late last year for a socially distanced movie experience. The cost was more than the Alderwood theater, but included popcorn and drinks. Plus, I’ve seen the personalized messages on the marquee and that is so fun. I did also check the Regal Theater in Lynnwood and while other locations do offer private rentals, that location does not.

In the spirit of getting outside while it’s still (mostly) dry, there are two more opportunities to try lacrosse locally before the season, which usually starts in early February. Mukilteo Lacrosse, which the Edmonds program has teamed up with in recent years, is offering Sunday Fundays Aug. 22 and 29 from 4 to 5:30 p.m. at Harbour Pointe Middle School. Everyone is invited, new or returning players, to try some drills and scrimmage with new friends. Loaner gear is available if you’ve never played before and there are treats when you’re done! My younger son went last weekend (he picked up lacrosse in his PE class of all places), and there were enough kids to see what it’s like to play and also get reps in yourself. For more information or details about the sport. you can visit Mukilteo-Lacrosse.com.

This week, the organizers of Puget Sound Bird Fest in Edmonds announced that events that were expected to take place in the Edmonds Plaza Room will be transitioned online, while outdoor events will remain. I mention this because I can’t wait for Bird Fest, but also an event for kids will kick off the online portion of the event. A special Storytime for Kids, courtesy of the Edmonds Library, takes place at 10 a.m. Sept. 11, which will then be followed by the keynote presentation. For more information on the kids, online or in-person Bird Fest events, you can visit PugetSoundBirdFest.com.

