Edmonds Marsh restoration: More volunteer events scheduled

Community volunteers, operating under Washington State Department of Transportation’s “Adopt-A-Highway” program, are making good progress in restoring freshwater flows into the Edmonds Marsh along Highway 104. Much of the invasive nightshade thicket on the fencing on the east side of the highway has been cut back and about eight sections of chain link fencing have been removed. Volunteers were impressed Thursday to see the water from Shellabarger Creek is now actually flowing to the culverts (pipes) under Highway 104.

The cut nightshade on the east side of the highway still has to be removed and much more nightshade removal is needed on the west side of the highway to get the water flowing into the body of the marsh.

The next volunteer event is scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 14 from 10 a.m. to noon along the east side of Highway 104 just north of Edmonds City Park. Volunteer events are also planned for next week on Thursday (Aug. 19) and on Saturday (Aug. 21).

Contact joe.scordino@yahoo.com if you want to volunteer to help.