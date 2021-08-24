Edmonds offering support grants to small businesses most impacted by COVID

The City of Edmonds is offering grants for small businesses heavily impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic — part of an $11.9 million allocation to Edmonds from the federal American Rescue Plan Act.

The Edmonds City Council in July approved the Edmonds Rescue Plan Fund, which creates six programs to help a range of recovery efforts, including Edmonds households, businesses and nonprofits, Among them is a business support program, with an allocaation of $1.125 million to fund general business support activities, tourism support, and small business grants — the latter with an allocation of $625,000.

Grants of up to $10,000 will be available to up to 50 businesses in 2021, with an additional $5,000 available in 2022 for up to 25 businesses.

“The city’s intent with this grant program is to reach those small businesses that were heavily impacted by the COVID-related economic crisis but may also have been somewhat left behind in the flurry of financial aid programs that have come out over the past year and a half,” said Economic Development and Community Services Director Patrick Doherty. “We have mailed out a postcard to every registered business in the city – with information in five languages.”

Eligible businesses must meet the following criteria:

Have zero to 30 employees

Can demonstrate at least a 50% loss in year-over-year revenue by the end of 2020 compared to 2019

Have not received more than $5,000 in other grants, tax credits or other financial assistance

Must intend to stay in business at least four months after receipt of any grant

All businesses that apply and meet these criteria will be considered. Businesses owned by people of color, women, veterans, and other minorities, as well as creative-sector businesses and businesses located beyond downtown Edmonds will be given particular consideration.

Applications may be made on the City’s online portal found at www.edmondswa.gov/bizgrants. They must be received by 5 p.m. Monday, Sept. 13, 2021 to be considered.

For more information, business owners may contact Patrick Doherty at patrick.doherty@edmondswa.gov or 425-771-0251.