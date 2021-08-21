Edmonds Police Blotter: Aug. 10-16, 2021

Aug. 10

21900 block Highway 99: A man was issued a warning after police found him passed out in a vehicle with heroin and drug paraphernalia in his lap.

8000 block 238th Street Southwest: A man was arrested after he was found passed out in a stolen vehicle.

24300 block 92nd Avenue West: A residential burglary was attempted by unknown suspect(s). Nothing was stolen.

23600 block Highway 99: A woman’s backpack and wallet were stolen from a cart while shopping. Fraudulent credit card activity was also reported.

23000 block 75th Avenue West: Police responded to a disagreement between neighbors about a dog.

8400 block 244th Street Southwest: A subject ate at a restaurant and left without paying.

200 block 5th Avenue North: Police responded to a domestic dispute between a woman and her adult son, who refused to leave her vehicle.

22900 block 76th Avenue West: A man was arrested after trespassing in private residence.

19100 block Ocean Avenue: A woman was arrested for a warrant from the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office.

Aug. 11

8100 block 238th Street Southwest: A man was arrested for a warrant after police responded to reports that he was running around inside of a business.

7300 block 213th Place Southwest: Police responded to a verbal argument between a former couple who have a child together.

18600 block 92nd Avenue West: A motorcycle was reported stolen from outside residence.

600 block Pine Street: A transom was stolen from a boat parked in front of residence.

24300 block 92nd Avenue West: Residents discovered items had been stolen from their residence and further evidence they had been burglarized.

9500 block Firdale Avenue: A vehicle was prowled. New clothing packaged for return and other miscellaneous items were stolen.

9800 block 243rd Place Southwest: A vehicle was prowled. An LED flashlight and knife were stolen. Other residents in the area were also victimized.

1000 block Main Street: A fraud victim reported being scammed out of more than $2,000 in gift cards via an online purchase and overpayment with a fraudulent check.

1000 block Puget Drive: A convenience store was burglarized overnight. Video surveillance depicted a similar suspect from other incidents.

21700 block 92nd Avenue West: A subject was arrested for assaulting their spouse.

Aug. 12

22000 block Highway 99: A possible known suspect attempted to burglarize a gas station convenience store.

22500 block Highway 99: A business employee discovered the front entrance had been shattered and items were stolen.

24300 block Highway 99: Subjects stole tools from a business.

24100 block Highway 99: A suspect stole clothes from an outlet store but was arrested at a neighboring department store. A possible theft at the department store is still under investigation.

9200 block 240th Street Southwest: A resident reported a flashlight shining in their window and man on their property. A transient man carrying household items was contacted but no crime was confirmed.

500 block Alder Street: A resident wanted to file an animal complaint against a neighbor’s dog.

21100 block 80th Avenue West: A resident reported being sexually assaulted by a ride-share driver.

Aug. 13

200 block 5th Avenue South: A business reported one of their endorsed checks was fraudulently altered and cashed by a female suspect.

8900 block 238th Street Southwest: A subject applied for a job through a third party website and is concerned that their personal information was compromised.

7200 block 216th Street Southwest: A juvenile male was found by neighbors after wandering away from home temporarily.

21900 block Highway 99: A man stole merchandise from a store and fled. The suspect was located during an area check and arrested.

Aug. 14

23200 block Highway 99: A resident reported a verbal argument occurred between her and her boyfriend.

600 block Fir Street: An outboard motor and fishing gear were stolen from a boat parked in a residential driveway.

22600 block Highway 99: A man was arrested for a warrant after police found him lying on the sidewalk.

23800 block Highway 99: A vehicle was prowled while the owner stopped at a motel. Surveillance footage showed a woman leaving the area but did not capture the actual incident.

200 block 6th Avenue North: A man was arrested for violating a domestic violence no-contact order.

7300 block 213th Place Southwest: Police responded to a verbal argument between roommates.

Aug. 15

22000 block Highway 99: Police referred a woman to services for substance abuse.

22600 block Highway 99: A man attempted to rob a convenience store. The suspect implied he had a firearm and left the scene in a vehicle.

8700 block 238th Street Southwest: Police responded to a harassment report involving neighbors at an apartment complex.

200 block 5th Avenue: A debit card was found and turned in for safekeeping.

7300 block 213th Place Southwest: Someone attempted to steal a catalytic converter from a vehicle in an apartment complex parking lot.

7700 block 199th Street Southwest: Police responded to a verbal argument between a parent and adult son who broke a window.

21900 block Highway 99: A cell phone was stolen.

Aug. 16

21000 block 76th Avenue West: The Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office requested Edmonds police contact the owner of a vehicle they had stopped. The vehicle was determined to be unreported stolen and the suspect was arrested.

1000 block Bell Street: An online retailer reported an Edmonds resident attempted to order items to identify themselves as a federal agent. All orders were denied.

23600 block Highway 99: A man was cited for theft after police responded to complaints from a store employee that the man refused to leave.

22500 block Highway 99: A man was arrested for a warrant after entering a store while consuming alcohol.

21900 block Highway 99: A suspect was arrested for theft after being stopped by store security.

7200 block 212th Street Southwest: A catalytic converter was stolen from a business vehicle.

100 block West Dayton Street: A subject was arrested for malicious mischief after damaging a passing vehicle with rock. Police also issued a warning for drugs found in the subject’s possession.

21900 block Highway 99: Police responded to a shoplifting complaint but the suspect had left prior to police arrival.