Edmonds Police Blotter: Aug. 16-23, 2021

Aug. 16
21000 block 76th Avenue West: Another law enforcement agency located an unreported stolen vehicle. A suspect was arrested.
1000 block Bell Street: A man attempted to order items online to identify himself as a federal agent.
23600 block Highway 99: A man stole from Winco.
22500 block Highway 99: A warrant subject was arrested.
21900 block Highway 99: A subject was arrested for stealing from a local business and was booked in the Snohomish County Jail.
7200 block 212th Street Southwest: A theft was reported.
100 block West Dayton Street: A subject was arrested after throwing a rock at a passing vehicle. The suspect was also found to be in possession of methamphetamine. A warning was issued for the drug violation.
21900 block Highway 99: A theft was reported at a grocery store.
Aug. 17
9700 block 234th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft occurred.
8500 block 242nd Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.
23300 block 97th Place West: A vehicle was prowled.
23300 block 97th Place West: A suspect entered a boat and stole safety equipment.
8500 block 238th Street Southwest: A resident discovered mailboxes were broken into.
23200 block Highway 99: Police assisted with placing a homeless woman into housing.
23900 block Highway 99: A robbery was reported at a local motel.
7200 block 220th Street Southwest: A vacant business was burglarized.
Aug. 18
21900 block 76th Avenue West: A driver with a warrant was stopped by police but was unable to be arrested due to having a child in the vehicle.
18000 block 13th Avenue Northwest: A stolen vehicle was recovered in Shoreline.
22000 block Highway 99: A suspect stole from a store.
20800 block 74th Avenue West: A vehicle was reported stolen.
300 block Howell Way: A woman told police subjects entered her apartment and took 12 pills, some silverware and a 6-foot screen.
21900 block Highway 99: A shoplifter was cited and released.
19100 block Olympic View Drive: Police responded to a disagreement between parents with a shared child.
Aug. 19
8100 block 238th Street Southwest: A man was cited and released for punching another man.
24000 block 79th Place West: A resident discovered a window was removed and tools were stolen.
1100 block 3rd Avenue South: A woman borrowed her sister’s rental and it was found wrecked a week later.
200 block 4th Avenue North: A vehicle was towed after being illegally parked and blocking a residential driveway.
24200 block 107th Place West: Police responded to an argument between a married couple.
100 block Edmonds Way: A vehicle was towed after it was abandoned on a ferry.
9600 block 231st Place South: A suspect assaulted their roommate during an argument.
22000 block Highway 99: A man was removed from a business for causing a disturbance.
9500 block Bowdoin Way: A vehicle window was broken and a purse stolen.
Aug. 20
300 block Admiral Way: Subjects broke a window and attempted to steal a truck. The steering column was damaged.
21600 block 76th Avenue West: A man with gunshot wounds was admitted to an Edmonds hospital. Another police agency was notified for investigation.
21400 block Highway 99: A man was arrested for a warrant after refusing to leave a business. The man was also charged with drug and gun crimes.
23600 block Highway 99: A scooter was stolen from outside a local store.
100 West Dayton Street: A locked vehicle was prowled and items were stolen.
21300 block 72nd Avenue West: A catalytic converter was stolen.
23500 block 75th Avenue West: Police responded to an argument between a couple.
7900 block 211th Place Southwest: Police responded to a verbal argument between a husband and wife.
7400 block 212th Street Southwest: A traffic stop led to a DUI arrest.
Aug. 21
23300 block Humber Lane: An online payment app was hacked and money was stolen from the associated account. The money was routed to a bank in Philadelphia.
8000 block Olympic View Drive: Two men got into an argument at a park.
1200 block Main Street: A cell phone was found.
22000 block Highway 99: A man caused a disturbance in a store and displayed a knife.
10500 block 226th Street Southwest: A catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle parked in a driveway.
22100 block Highway 99: A man was arrested for an outstanding warrant.
22000 block 95th Place West: A traffic stop led to a DUI arrest.
Aug. 22
500 block Wlanut Street: A lost wallet and sandals were returned to owner.
23600 block Highway 99: A man was arrested for trespassing at a business.
600 block 5th Avenue South: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
22700 block 96th Avenue West: A man shouted insults at his female neighbor.
22200 block Highway 99: A vehicle for sale was taken for a test drive but not returned.
50 Railroad Avenue North: A vehicle window was broken.
Aug. 23
24200 block 107th Place West: Police responded to a verbal argument between a man and his adult daughter.
3600 block 122nd Street Northeast: An Edmonds police K9 unit assisted the Marysville Police Department with attempting to locate multiple burglary suspects. No suspects were located.
400 block Admiral Way: A vehicle was prowled and a window was smashed.
1500 block 9th Avenue North: Police responded to a disturbance between neighbors.
22100 block Highway 99: A driver was arrested for a warrant.
7300 block 213th Place Southwest: A man was arrested after breaking a glass door during an argument with his girlfriend.
