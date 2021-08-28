Edmonds Police Blotter: Aug. 16-23, 2021

Aug. 16

21000 block 76th Avenue West: Another law enforcement agency located an unreported stolen vehicle. A suspect was arrested.

1000 block Bell Street: A man attempted to order items online to identify himself as a federal agent.

23600 block Highway 99: A man stole from Winco.

22500 block Highway 99: A warrant subject was arrested.

21900 block Highway 99: A subject was arrested for stealing from a local business and was booked in the Snohomish County Jail.

7200 block 212th Street Southwest: A theft was reported.

100 block West Dayton Street: A subject was arrested after throwing a rock at a passing vehicle. The suspect was also found to be in possession of methamphetamine. A warning was issued for the drug violation.

21900 block Highway 99: A theft was reported at a grocery store.

Aug. 17

9700 block 234th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft occurred.

8500 block 242nd Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.

23300 block 97th Place West: A vehicle was prowled.

23300 block 97th Place West: A suspect entered a boat and stole safety equipment.

8500 block 238th Street Southwest: A resident discovered mailboxes were broken into.

23200 block Highway 99: Police assisted with placing a homeless woman into housing.

23900 block Highway 99: A robbery was reported at a local motel.

7200 block 220th Street Southwest: A vacant business was burglarized.

Aug. 18

21900 block 76th Avenue West: A driver with a warrant was stopped by police but was unable to be arrested due to having a child in the vehicle.

18000 block 13th Avenue Northwest: A stolen vehicle was recovered in Shoreline.

22000 block Highway 99: A suspect stole from a store.

20800 block 74th Avenue West: A vehicle was reported stolen.

300 block Howell Way: A woman told police subjects entered her apartment and took 12 pills, some silverware and a 6-foot screen.

21900 block Highway 99: A shoplifter was cited and released.

19100 block Olympic View Drive: Police responded to a disagreement between parents with a shared child.

Aug. 19

8100 block 238th Street Southwest: A man was cited and released for punching another man.

24000 block 79th Place West: A resident discovered a window was removed and tools were stolen.

1100 block 3rd Avenue South: A woman borrowed her sister’s rental and it was found wrecked a week later.

200 block 4th Avenue North: A vehicle was towed after being illegally parked and blocking a residential driveway.

24200 block 107th Place West: Police responded to an argument between a married couple.

100 block Edmonds Way: A vehicle was towed after it was abandoned on a ferry.

9600 block 231st Place South: A suspect assaulted their roommate during an argument.

22000 block Highway 99: A man was removed from a business for causing a disturbance.

9500 block Bowdoin Way: A vehicle window was broken and a purse stolen.

Aug. 20

300 block Admiral Way: Subjects broke a window and attempted to steal a truck. The steering column was damaged.

21600 block 76th Avenue West: A man with gunshot wounds was admitted to an Edmonds hospital. Another police agency was notified for investigation.

21400 block Highway 99: A man was arrested for a warrant after refusing to leave a business. The man was also charged with drug and gun crimes.

23600 block Highway 99: A scooter was stolen from outside a local store.

100 West Dayton Street: A locked vehicle was prowled and items were stolen.

21300 block 72nd Avenue West: A catalytic converter was stolen.

23500 block 75th Avenue West: Police responded to an argument between a couple.

7900 block 211th Place Southwest: Police responded to a verbal argument between a husband and wife.

7400 block 212th Street Southwest: A traffic stop led to a DUI arrest.

Aug. 21

23300 block Humber Lane: An online payment app was hacked and money was stolen from the associated account. The money was routed to a bank in Philadelphia.

8000 block Olympic View Drive: Two men got into an argument at a park.

1200 block Main Street: A cell phone was found.

22000 block Highway 99: A man caused a disturbance in a store and displayed a knife.

10500 block 226th Street Southwest: A catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle parked in a driveway.

22100 block Highway 99: A man was arrested for an outstanding warrant.

22000 block 95th Place West: A traffic stop led to a DUI arrest.

Aug. 22

500 block Wlanut Street: A lost wallet and sandals were returned to owner.

23600 block Highway 99: A man was arrested for trespassing at a business.

600 block 5th Avenue South: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

22700 block 96th Avenue West: A man shouted insults at his female neighbor.

22200 block Highway 99: A vehicle for sale was taken for a test drive but not returned.

50 Railroad Avenue North: A vehicle window was broken.

Aug. 23

24200 block 107th Place West: Police responded to a verbal argument between a man and his adult daughter.

3600 block 122nd Street Northeast: An Edmonds police K9 unit assisted the Marysville Police Department with attempting to locate multiple burglary suspects. No suspects were located.

400 block Admiral Way: A vehicle was prowled and a window was smashed.

1500 block 9th Avenue North: Police responded to a disturbance between neighbors.

22100 block Highway 99: A driver was arrested for a warrant.

7300 block 213th Place Southwest: A man was arrested after breaking a glass door during an argument with his girlfriend.