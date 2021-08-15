Edmonds Police Blotter: Aug. 3-9, 2021

Aug. 3

20700 block 76th Avenue West: A man had checks stolen.

23700 block 104th Avenue West: New graffiti was found on public park property.

Aug. 4

23300 block Highway 99: A man stole from a business. An employee pursued the man and was thrown from the subject’s vehicle.

24100 block Highway 99: A man stole items from a business.

22100 block Highway 99: Someone attempted to steal a catalytic converter from a vehicle.

21600 block 79th Avenue West: Police responded to an argument between a mother and son which culminated in her refusing him entry into their shared home.

Aug. 5

7600 block Lake Ballinger Way: A convenience store was burglarized.

19200 block 88th Avenue West: Police responded to a loud explosion from a suspicious package.

23600 block Highway 99: A man was arrested in a store parking lot for an outstanding warrant.

22200 block Highway 99: A stolen vehicle was located at a motel. The suspect was also located and arrested but later released for medical concerns.

21900 block Highway 99: Two suspects were stopped by loss prevention and cited for theft. Police said they found drugs and a gun on the suspects.

Aug. 6

16800 block 69th Place West: A woman who was found sleeping underneath a vehicle reported a possible sexual assault.

800 block Aloha Place: An underage girl reported being sexually assaulted.

900 block Cedar Street: Mail, including a credit card and clothes, were stolen. Some mail was recovered and returned by a neighbor.

200 block 5th Avenue North: Multiple articles of property were located and turned in for safekeeping.

8700 block 242nd Street Southwest: A felony harassment charge was referred regarding an underage male suspect.

22800 block 76th Avenue West: A man was arrested for an outstanding warrant during a traffic stop.

Aug. 7

20600 block 76th Avenue West: A third party reported possible gunshots, glass breaking and yelling. Broken glass was found in an empty parking stall. A woman was contacted and said the incident was a verbal argument with her husband who had left. Police said there was no evidence of gunfire.

22000 block Highway 99: A driver was arrested for a DUI and cited for improper lane usage.

22200 block Highway 99: A woman was arrested for a warrant then released at the hospital after having ingested narcotics.

500 block 5th Avenue South: A hardware store was burglarized.

21000 block 74th Avenue West: Police responded to a domestic disturbance, but there was no probable cause for a crime.

8100 block 236th Street Southwest: Multiple vehicle windows were damaged; possibly by a pellet gun.

7900 block 189th Place Southwest: A third party reported a domestic disturbance. Assault charges were referred for a male suspect who was gone prior to police arrival.

24100 block Highway 99: A man shoplifted numerous items from business. The suspect was not located and merchandise was not recovered.

21900 block Highway 99: A counterfeit $100 dollar bill was used at a store.

Aug. 8

21600 block 76th Avenue West: A man was removed from a business after refusing to leave the property.

7200 block 224th Street Southwest: A man was arrested for a warrant out of Bothell. He was transferred to the Bothell Police Department.

23800 block Highway 99: A vehicle was prowled and property was stolen. The victim contacted a suspicious person near their vehicle but was unable to determine if the the person had been involved.

Ocean Avenue/Water Street: A man was cited for discharging an air gun at the beach.

19100 block Ocean Avenue: A baseball cap was turned in for safekeeping.

Aug. 9

6600 block Highland Drive: Edmonds police assisted the Everett Police Department with attempting to locate a sexual assault suspect. The suspect was not found.

21900 block Highway 99: A woman was cited for theft and removed from the business after she was caught shoplifting.

21900 block Highway 99: A man was removed from a grocery store after being told to leave and refusing to do so.

21900 block Highway 99: Store loss prevention staff detained a shoplifter and requested the person be trespassed from the location.

21900 block Highway 99: Vehicle license plates were stolen while the victim was shopping at a local business.

9300 block 244th Street Southwest: A camera and other property were reported stolen from a vehicle overnight.

9700 block Edmonds Way: A wallet was found at a business and turned in for safekeeping.

7900 block 194th Place Southwest: Police responded to a verbal argument between a husband and wife.

22100 block Highway 99: A starter was stolen from a vehicle in a motel parking lot.