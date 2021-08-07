Edmonds Police Blotter: July 27-Aug. 2, 2021

July 27

24200 block 106th Place West: A resident discovered fraudulent charges on their checking account.

7800 block 218th Street Southwest: Police responded to a dispute between neighbors over a dog’s behavior.

22500 block Highway 99: A woman who shoplifted from a store was located nearby and arrested for theft and an outstanding warrant.

23600 block Highway 99: Two men stole numerous clothing items from a store. The suspects were not located but some items were found behind the store.

18100 block 85th Place West: A dog was impounded.

July 28

200 block Admiral Way: A woman was arrested for trespassing in the breakwater after jumping off the pier.

8700 block 242nd Street Southwest: A resident received a phone call from a man pretending to be a deputy from the sheriff’s office attempting to elicit money for failing to appear in court.

21300 block 80th Avenue West: A woman reported her friend took her vehicle but did not return it.

17700 block 69th Avenue West: A vehicle license plate was stolen.

21600 block 76th Avenue West: A subject reported her late husband’s vehicle was missing. It is unknown at this time if the vehicle was towed or if it was stolen.

8400 block 244th Street Southwest: A window was broken and a purse was stolen from an unoccupied vehicle.

100 block 4th Avenue North: A small fire was discovered in a planter outside of a business.

July 29

21600 block Highway 99: A woman at an Edmonds hospital told staff about a past domestic assault that occurred in Everett.

8900 block 220th Street Southwest: A residential burglary was reported at a vacant residence.

200 block 5th Avenue North: A resident voluntarily surrendered two firearms to the Edmonds Police Department.

23800 block 74th Avenue West: A verbal argument between a father and adult son occurred over medication.

9600 block 241st Street Place Southwest: A subject discovered multiple bank accounts/debit card accounts had been opened in their name.

22700 block Highway 99: Unknown suspect(s) entered a secured, fenced auto business property and stole tires and wheels.

21600 block 76th Avenue West: A complaint was received about a woman refusing to leave a medical facility. The subject was cited for trespassing.

21900 block Highway 99: A man stole beer from a store and threw one can at store security. The subject was arrested and booked into jail.

24200 block Edmonds Way: A brush fire was reported in an apparent homeless camp along the highway. The fire was extinguished with no injuries reported.

July 30

21600 block 76th Avenue West: Multiple vehicles were prowled in a hospital parking lot. Some property items were recovered.

9300 block 192nd Place Southwest: A resident received a report showing fraudulent credit activity in their name.

9400 block 220th Street Southwest: Items were stolen from a package delivered to home doorstep.

24100 block Highway 99: A man was robbed by an unknown subject who assaulted him and threatened him with a knife.

21600 block 76th Avenue West: An unknown suspect attempted to steal a vehicle and the ignition was tampered with.

220th Street Southwest/66th Avenue West: A driver was arrested for a warrant during a traffic stop.

244th Street Southwest/Highway 99: An unoccupied and abandoned rental vehicle blocking traffic was impounded.

22100 block Highway 99: A warrant suspect was located and arrested at an Edmonds motel.

17200 block 77th Avenue West: Police responded to a verbal argument between a parent and child. No assault was committed by either party.

23600 block Highway 99: A man was arrested and booked after shoplifting from a clothing store.

18800 block Soundview Place: A victim was defrauded out of $500 in gift cards after responding to an email scam.

21600 block 76th Avenue West: Hospital security requested a man be removed from the location.

24100 block Highway 99: An unidentified man stole items from a business and fled.

600 block 3rd Avenue South: A park visitor’s vehicle window was smashed and a wallet was stolen. Credit cards in the wallet were used to make fraudulent charges.

500 block Paradise Lane: An abandoned bicycle was found by a resident and turned in for safekeeping.

400 block Admiral Way: A vehicle window was broken and a purse was stolen from inside while parked near the marina.

23400 block 84th Avenue West: A man was arrested for trespassing after arriving at an ex-girlfriend’s residence.

24100 block Highway 99: A man and woman stole numerous items from a business that were concealed in a baby bag. The suspects were not located.

Aug. 01

23600 block Highway 99: A traffic stop for a suspected DUI driver resulted in an arrest.

23300 block Edmonds Way: Police responded to a domestic incident that was determined to be a verbal argument occurring between adult siblings.

22600 block Highway 99: A man pushed over displays inside a business. The suspect left prior to police arrival.

23800 block Highway 99: A restaurant owner’s cell phone was stolen by an unknown suspect.

24100 block Highway 99: An attempted theft was reported at a department store. The suspect abandoned the items and fled through an emergency exit.

9500 block Edmonds Way: A known subject returned and burglarized a residence. The suspect was not located at the time.

500 block Elm Way: Police respond to a disturbance with subjects yelling, which was determined to be a verbal argument between mother and an adult son.

Aug. 2

500 block Edmonds Way: Edmonds police assisted the fire department with traffic control for a brush fire in a roadway center median.

4000 block 212th Street Southwest: Edmonds police assisted the Mountlake Terrace Police Department with locating a domestic violence suspect. The suspect was located a short distance away.

800 block 14th Way Southwest: A catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle while it was parked in a residential driveway.

21500 block 73rd Place West: A woman was found deceased at home by her family.

21600 block 76th Avenue West: A bicyclist involved in collision with a vehicle had a warrant but was not arrested since the cyclist was receiving medical care.