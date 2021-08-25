Edmonds Police Foundation golf tournament raises funds for AEDs

New Edmonds Chief of Police Michelle Bennett made a guest appearance at the Edmonds Police Foundation’s annual David Stern Memorial Golf Tournament Aug. 23 at Harbour Pointe Golf Club.

The fundraising event drew 77 golfers, with proceeds going toward portable AED (automated external defibrillator) units that will be outfitted in all of Edmonds first response vehicles. “Because our law enforcement officers are often first on scene, these devices will offer the precious advantage of time, assisting in life-saving efforts,” noted Police Foundation President Gail Welfringer.

Event sponsors included Wally’s Towing, ServPro, Tina Ryan Group/Fairway Mortgage, Louise Strander, First Financial NW Bank, Campbell Auto Group, Ron and Michelle Clyborne, PepsiCo, Kelly Rapp and Darlene Stern-Rapp. Prize sponsors included Salt & Iron, Las Brisas, Chantrelle, Moonshine BBQ, Walnut Coffee, BCC Directories, Steve Harbinson, Alan Hardwick, Dixon Golf, Oki Golf and Harbour Pointe Golf Club.

The Edmonds Police Foundation will join event partner Support 7 in November in hosting the the 5k Holiday Dash. For more informationor to donate, visit www.edmondspolicefoundation.org