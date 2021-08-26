Edmonds Port Commission meeting agenda for Aug. 20, 2021

August 30, 2021
7:00 pm
I. CALL TO ORDER
II. FLAG SALUTE
III. CONSENT AGENDA
A. Approval of Agenda
B. Approval of the August 9, 2021 Meeting Minutes
C. Approval of Payments
IV. PUBLIC COMMENTS (For any issues not already on the Agenda; 3 minute limit)
V. PRESENTATION
A. Edmonds Marsh Buffer Restoration Plan – Jennifer Leach
VI. POSSIBLE ACTION
A. Harbor Square Property HVAC Replacement Contract 2021-375 as Complete
VII. INFORMATION
A. 2022 Budget – Baseline Conditions
B. 2022 Budget – Property Taxes
C. 2022 Budget – Economic Development Budget
VIII. CITY OF EDMONDS REPORT
IX. EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR’S REPORT
X. COMMISSIONER’S COMMENTS AND COMMITTEE REPORTS
XI. EXECUTIVE SESSION
XII. ADJOURNMENT
To observe social distancing during the COVID-19 outbreak, the Port of Edmonds Commission room will be closed to the public for Commission meetings until further notice. The public is welcome to attend meetings remotely via Zoom:
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/2091238949
or Audio + 1 253 215 8782 US Meeting ID: 209 123 8949
For remote Commission meetings, public comments can be made via Zoom during the public comments portion of the meeting. Comments will be limited to three minutes. Additionally, public comments can be emailed to publiccomment@portofedmonds.org prior to the meeting and they will be entered into the official public record.
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identify before approving your comment.