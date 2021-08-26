Edmonds Port Commission meeting agenda for Aug. 20, 2021

August 30, 2021

7:00 pm

I. CALL TO ORDER

II. FLAG SALUTE

III. CONSENT AGENDA

A. Approval of Agenda

B. Approval of the August 9, 2021 Meeting Minutes

C. Approval of Payments

IV. PUBLIC COMMENTS (For any issues not already on the Agenda; 3 minute limit)

V. PRESENTATION

A. Edmonds Marsh Buffer Restoration Plan – Jennifer Leach

VI. POSSIBLE ACTION

A. Harbor Square Property HVAC Replacement Contract 2021-375 as Complete

VII. INFORMATION

A. 2022 Budget – Baseline Conditions

B. 2022 Budget – Property Taxes

C. 2022 Budget – Economic Development Budget

VIII. CITY OF EDMONDS REPORT

IX. EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR’S REPORT

X. COMMISSIONER’S COMMENTS AND COMMITTEE REPORTS

XI. EXECUTIVE SESSION

XII. ADJOURNMENT

To observe social distancing during the COVID-19 outbreak, the Port of Edmonds Commission room will be closed to the public for Commission meetings until further notice. The public is welcome to attend meetings remotely via Zoom:

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/2091238949

or Audio + 1 253 215 8782 US Meeting ID: 209 123 8949

For remote Commission meetings, public comments can be made via Zoom during the public comments portion of the meeting. Comments will be limited to three minutes. Additionally, public comments can be emailed to publiccomment@portofedmonds.org prior to the meeting and they will be entered into the official public record.