Edmonds School Board to meet Aug. 10

Posted: August 8, 2021 13

The Edmonds School District Board of Directors will be meeting remotely this Tuesday, Aug. 10.

The board will have an executive session, closed to the public, at 4 p.m. for legal updates followed by a work session at 5 p.m to discuss highly capable, International Baccalaureate and other district magnet programs. A regular business meeting is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.

To view on YouTube, highlight and right click the link below
https://www.youtube.com/user/EdmondsSD

Or highlight and right click the link below to join webinar:
https://edmondsschools.zoom.us/j/93766082965?pwd=WndpanpTcyt6emZweXRVSW5NckhsQT09
Passcode: 990474
Or iPhone one-tap :
US: +12532158782,,93766082965#,,,,,,0#,,990474#  or +16699006833,,93766082965#,,,,,,0#,,990474#
Or Telephone:
Dial(for higher quality, dial a number based on your current location):
US: +1 253 215 8782  or +1 669 900 6833  or +1 346 248 7799  or +1 646 876 9923  or +1 301 715 8592  or +1 312 626 6799
Webinar ID: 937 6608 2965
Passcode: 990474

You can see the complete meeeting agendas at this link.

 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identify before approving your comment.

BACK TO HOME