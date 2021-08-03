Edmonds School District offering Kindergarten Jump Start at elementary schools Aug. 23-26

Jump Start is a pre-kindergarten, transitional program usually conducted in August for children preparing to enter kindergarten in September. There is no charge for this program, and it is open to all registered kindergarten students. While it was canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all Edmonds School District elementary schools will be offering Jump Start for the 2021-22 school year, running from Aug. 23-26.

The focus is on preparing children for success in kindergarten — familiarizing children with the school environment, the kindergarten teachers, and the daily schedule. Children will be involved in typical kindergarten classroom activities, tour the school campus, and experience outdoor play just like they will at recess.