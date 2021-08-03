Edmonds schools foundation receives $8,000 from Lynnwood Kiwanis House Foundation to support children

The Foundation for Edmonds School District announced today that it has received an $8,000 award from Lynnwood Kiwanis House Foundation. An organization dedicated to children in the local community, Lynnwood Kiwanis House Foundation provides important funding and community service to help children in the Edmonds School District.

The Foundation for Edmonds School District will use the funds to benefit schools throughout the district through their Classroom and Schoolwide Grants Program. The program provides district staff with supplemental funding for dozens of innovative projects that enrich all subject areas, at every grade level, creating engaging opportunities for all.

Students and staff will also be excited to learn that the Lynnwood Kiwanis House Foundation’s contribution will send a high needs school team to the annual Celebrate Schools Monster Mad Dash 5K event this October. Funding will also contribute to the Nourishing Network’s Weekend Meal program, feeding hungry and homeless children in the district.

“Part of our mission is to bridge sustainable funding to support our children and educators in pursuit of educational excellence,” said Deborah Brandi, Foundation for Edmonds School District executive director. “Working with incredible community partners like Lynnwood Kiwanis House Foundation allows us to fulfill that mission. Their help has a big impact on our students, and we are very thankful.”

The Edmonds School District is Snohomish County’s largest public school district, serving more than 21,000 students across 35 campuses. Boundaries span five communities including Lynnwood, Edmonds, Mountlake Terrace, Brier and part of Bothell.

You can learn more about the foundation at www.foundationesd.org