Edmonds’ St. Alban’s Church offering monthly food bank distribution point

Responding to an increasing need in the surrounding neighborhood, St. Alban’s Episcopal Church in Edmonds is working with the Edmonds Food Bank to offer a monthly distribution point of food for those in need.

The event is held on the second Wednesday of each month from 3 to 5 p.m., and is open to all with no eligibility requirements. The next distribution will be Sept. 8. St. Albans will also continue its regular drive-thru food drives, with another one planned for September.

According to Church Deacon Jim Gilman, the collaboration with the food bank is a response to the growing need for food staples near the Chase Lake, Five Corners, and Westgate neighborhoods of Edmonds.

St. Alban’s is located at 21405 82nd Pl. W. near the Edmonds Five Corners intersection. An easy way to find the church is to look for “The Episcopal Church Welcomes You” signs on both 84th Avenue West and 212th Street Southwest, directing visitors to St. Alban’s. For more information, contact the church at 425-778-0371.