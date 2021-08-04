Edmonds turns out for National Night Out

The threat of thunderstorms did nothing to deter Edmonds neighbors from coming out in the streets Tuesday evening to greet, converse and enjoy an evening of community-building and camaraderie. While most groups had registered their intent to have a night out party with the Edmonds Police Department, other neighborhoods went it alone, grateful for the opportunity to know each other a little better.

National Night Out is an annual community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie to make our neighborhoods safer, more caring places to live. National Night Out enhances the relationship between neighbors and law enforcement, bringing a sense of community, and providing an opportunity to bring police and neighbors together in a positive way. Millions of neighbors take part in National Night Out across thousands of communities from all fifty states, with block parties, cookouts and various other community events.

“We had nine events registered with us for tonight,” said Acting Police Chief Michelle Bennett as she took a break from a hard-fought game of cornhole at the Seaview neighborhood event. “We try to get to all of these with some police vehicles and officers – the kids love to sound the sirens, and the officers love meeting the kids. It’s a great community-building event.”

While not officially registered, the neighbors along 92nd Avenue West turned out with food, games and even a riding Velociraptor (that’s the bad guy dinosaur in Jurassic Park) for the kids.

Scattered showers and a few sounds of distant thunder didn’t dampen any spirits, but only served to bring folks together as they huddled under umbrellas or simply chose to get damp together.

