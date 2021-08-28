Edmonds Waterfront Center announces changes in Potlatch Bistro service, senior lunch guidelines

The Edmonds Waterfront Center on Friday announced changes in dining service at the Potlatch Bistro and in eligibility guidelines for the senior lunch program.

“Due to COVID and the gradual ramp up for any new restaurant, we have not been able to drive the traffic to continue the current table service.” said Waterfront Center CEO Daniel Johnson. “To reduce labor costs, effective Aug. 30 we will begin providing lunch using a counter service model.”

What will change at the Potlatch Bistro?

No reservations required unless you are a party of six or more

When you enter, go to the kitchen counter, and place your order. If you are participating in the senior lunch program, you must check in at the Edmonds Waterfront Center reception area, give your donation and get your ticket before ordering at the counter.

Find a table and be seated

Your meal will be delivered to you

When you finish, the restaurant would appreciate your help in bussing your table

The menu will remain the same, Johnson added.

Johnson also noted that the Waterfront Center offers the senior lunch program to help address food insecurity among seniors. “Due to the popularity of the Senior Lunch Program and our need to be able to sustain the program for the long term, we are changing guidelines for those that are eligible for the program,” he said.

Eligibility requirements:

A current Senior Lunch Program Registration form on file with EWC

Diner must be present to receive meal (take out or dine-in)

Program is for those 60 and older; ID is required upon request

One senior lunch meal is allotted per person, per day

You must live in the catchment area: South Snohomish County (Brier, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Mountlake Terrace, Woodway and portions of Bothell and unincorporated Snohomish County) or Shoreline

“We appreciate your patience and understanding,” Johnson said. “The EWC and Potlatch Bistro are committed to sustaining a program where all in the community can dine together regardless of income. In order to make this a viable long-term program, we feel these changes must be made.”

For more information about eligibility and other requirements, contact Michelle Reitan at 425-954-2523 or michelle.reitan@edmondswaterfrontcenter.org.