Edmonds-Woodway grad a musical sensation in Mumbai

From Edmonds to India – an Edmonds-Woodway grad is a musical sensation in Mumbai – a man who fell in love with the country, its people, its music and married the love of his life.

That’s Nash Naubert, playing the ancient ‘Bansuri’ Indian classical flute in a solo concert at Seattle’s Benaroya Hall in 2019.

His wife, Gaysil, a Bollywood dancer, choreographer, actor and singer performed with him as she has many times.

I caught up with them for coffee in downtown Edmonds; they’re visiting Nash’s family here.

“So, how did the two of you find each other in a city the size of Mumbai – with a population of more than 12-million?” I asked.

Gaysil laughed; “I was on my apartment balcony, on the phone talking to a friend and I told her there’s a very cute looking American guy, and he kept staring up at me.”

“Every time I would look up”, said Nash, “she would hide behind her doorway.” She kept waiting, she said, for him to knock on her door. They finally met after he spotted an article on Gaysil’s work. Nash says their first date was a movie; Gaysil says “no, we took a long, long walk”. She was right, by the way. They have been married for 13 years.

Gaysil was trained in western ballet, jazz, tap, salsa, Flamenco, and contemporary dance. She has earned a masters of arts degree in ancient Indian culture. Since her Bollywood movie dance debut, Gaysil has been featured in at least a dozen movies. She has her own dance company and is a brand ambassador for an Indian fashion house. She performs a song she choreographed in a new movie not yet released because of COVID and is slated to record a jazz album soon.

At Edmonds-Woodway, Nash had already set himself on a different musical path. He studied voice and discovered the didgeridoo, the ancient Australian aboriginal wind instrument .

Nash grew up traveling extensively with his family; was exposed to music from all over, and he told a recent TED Talk audience in Mumbai, “I became fascinated with India.” He wanted, he said, “to see everything, the place, the people; I wanted to taste the food and listen to the music.”

He had never been there, but left college, arrived in India with no job, no clear idea of the future, and plunged himself into Hindu music – concerts and festivals – some of which last for 24 hours. He was captivated by the bansuri, a 2,000-year-old bamboo flute.

Some Indian media have said Nash Naubert is the only American to master the bansuri. In that TED Talk, Nash said, “Indian music is a very beautiful art form that can touch the soul of people from all different walks of life” and credits the music for “how he became the person he is today.” His love and mastery of the music speaks for itself.

Loving bansuri music is one thing; learning it and being accepted as a serious student is something else entirely. Nash said his first teacher “pretty much took it in stride” when he showed up asking to be a student.

To learn the bansuri, Nash studied for six intense years. He had the good fortune to learn from a classical maestro, Pandit Hariprasad Chaurasia who has toured worldwide. “He saw my passion and dedication,” Nash told me, “and he accepted me.” When asked to describe his American student, Chaurasia has said Nash is “the one who works hard.” Nash chuckled at that. “It’s a challenge from the get-go,” he said. “People understood that, and they realized not many have taken this as far as I, a non-Indian, has.”

Jazz and Indian Classical (Hindustani) music share a common heritage. Their roots often lie in religious music. Both have simple, repetitive melodies that allow the artist to improvise extensively; there are no musical scores to read. Nash said he was attracted to the warm, soothing tones of the bamboo bansuri.

Several years ago, Nash and Gaysil embarked on their “Music of Now” tour, which took them to New York’s Carnegie Hall — where they performed together — and on to Seattle’s Benaroya Hall.

He has high praise for his fellow musicians: “I cannot say enough about them; to be talking and visiting with them daily, it’s such a privilege for me.” He is working with a number of Indian artists and musical promoters with the dream of “showing the rest of the world how beautiful an art form it is.”

Next up for the couple is a major concert in Delhi, India this November, as long as COVID does not postpone it. For the next few weeks, they will spend time soaking up an Edmonds summer. Quite a journey – from Edmonds-Woodway to Mumbai – and there is more to come.

— By Bob Throndsen