Election 2021: Cass, Chen lead incumbent Distelhorst; Johnson, Crank nearly even in early returns

In the hotly contested race for Edmonds City Council Position 2, challengers Janelle Cass and Will Chen were leading appointed incumbent Luke Distelhorst in early returns released by the Snohomish County Elections Office Tuesday night.

Cass, a small business owner and Air Force veteran, received 3,084 votes (33%) compared to 2,740 votes (29%) for Chen and 2,090 votes (22%) for Distelhorst. A public information specialist for Community Transit, Distelhorst was appointed in January 2020 to fill the council seat vacated when Mike Nelson was elected mayor. Also running for Position 2, former City Councilmember Lora Petso received 1,523 votes (16%).

“While the initial results of the primary aren’t what I hoped for, I’m so grateful for the opportunity to be your city council representative and will continue to work hard until the end of the term,”Distelhorst said. “In both my position on council and in my efforts to retain the position, it has been my honor meeting fellow community members sharing a vision and priorities while connecting with folks who want the best for our community,” he added.

“Based on the results tonight, it’s clearly evident that the people of Edmonds have felt under-represented on city council,” Cass said. “Our message to restore transparency and accountability in city government; to protect our single-family zoning and charm of Edmonds; and to invest in public safety and our small businesses is resonating with the sentiment of how people feel.”

Chen, a CPA who owns a business just off Edmonds’ Highway 99, said that he wanted “to personally thank the Edmonds community for your support and for being active and engaged. No matter the final outcome of the election, at the end of the day we all want the same thing and that is for Edmonds to thrive.”