Election 2021: Crank and Johnson, Cass and Chen move on to general election

Ballot counting for the Aug. 3 primary election ended Monday, deciding the two finalists for Edmonds City Council Positions 1 and 2 who will advance to the general election in November.

The Snohomish County Elections office completed counting ballots Monday, and the Edmonds results reflected past vote counts, with incumbent Kristiana Johnson and challenger Alicia Crank advancing to the general election for Position 1, and candidates Janelle Cass and Will Chen moving forward for Position 2.

The County Canvassing Board is set to certify the results at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug.17. The certification ceremony will be available to stream online. For more information, visit the Snohomish County election website.

