Election 2021: Crank, Johnson tied in day two election returns

The Edmonds City Council race for Position 1 got even tighter based on day two of primary results reported Wednesday by the Snohomish County Elections Office.
Position 1 incumbent Kristiana Johnson and challenger Alicia Crank are essentially tied in the latest returns, each having 44% of the vote. The third candidate in the race, Brian Hartman, continues to have 11% of the votes cast so far.
Little changed in the race for Edmonds City Council Position 2 based on Wednesday’s results. Challengers Janelle Cass and Will Chen continued to lead in the four-way race featuring appointed incumbent Luke Distelhorst and former City Councilmember Lora Petso . In Tuesday’s results, Cass had 32% of the vote, Chen had 29%, Distelhorst was at 23% and Petso at 16%.
In the three-way primary race for Edmonds Port District Commissioner Position 5 at large, incumbent Steve Johnston maintained his strong lead with 71% of ballots cast so far.
The primary narrows the field to two candidates, who will face off in the Nov. 2 general election. You can view the latest primary election results at this link. Results are expected to be updated on Thursday, Aug. 5 at approximately 5 p.m.
