Election 2021: Crank leads Johnson in latest Edmonds City Council primary results

Edmonds City Council Position 1 challenger Alicia Crank took the lead over incumbent Kristiana Johnson in the latest primary election returns reported Thursday by the Snohomish County Elections Office.

Crank now has 46% of the vote compared to 43% for Johnson. The third candidate in the race, Brian Hartman, continues to have 11% of the votes cast so far.

In the four-way race for Edmonds City Council Position 2, the percentage of votes received for each candidate was unchanged from Wednesday. Challenger Janelle Cass had 32% of the overall votes reported Thursday, while fellow challenger Will Chen had 29%. Appointed incumbent Luke Distelhorst came in at 24% and challenger Lora Petso had 16% of the votes cast so far.

The primary narrows the field to the top two vote-getters, who will face off in the Nov. 2 general election. You can view the latest primary election results at this link. Results are expected to be updated on Friday, Aug. 6 at approximately 5 p.m.