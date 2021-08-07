Election 2021: Crank maintains lead over Johnson in Friday Edmonds City Council primary results

Edmonds City Council Position 1 challenger Alicia Crank maintained her edge over incumbent Kristiana Johnson in the latest primary election returns released Friday by the Snohomish County Elections Office.

In a mirror of results reported Thursday, Crank has 46% of the vote compared to 43% for Johnson. The third candidate in the race, Brian Hartman, continues to garner 11% of the votes cast so far.

In the four-way race for Edmonds City Council Position 2, challenger Janelle Cass had 32% of the overall votes reported, while fellow challenger Will Chen had 28%. Appointed incumbent Luke Distelhorst came in at 24% and challenger Lora Petso had 16% of the votes cast as of Friday.

The primary narrows the field to the top two vote-getters, who will face off in the Nov. 2 general election. You can view the latest primary election results at this link. The next set of results will be released Wednesday, Aug. 11 at approximately 5 p.m.