Election 2021: In latest Edmonds City Council fundraising update, challengers lead incumbents

Notes: (I) indicates incumbent;

* The Washington State Public Disclosure laws require that candidates who spent more than $5,000 on a prior campaign or expect to spend $5,000 on the current campaign must file campaign finance reports with the PDC. Candidates who do not meet either of these criteria must still register with the PDC and file a personal financial report, but are not required to file campaign financial reports.

With the primary election over, the slate of local candidates has narrowed to those who will face off in the Nov. 2 general election. After a short lull in the wake of the primary, campaign activity – including fundraising and spending – is ramping up. This report brings you up to date as of Aug.25, with the latest information from the Washington State Public Disclosure Commission (PDC) on the various candidates’ campaign finances.

The November ballot will ask voters to choose between two candidates for each of the open positions in Edmonds. Council Position 1 pits incumbent Kristiana Johnson against challenger Alicia Crank. Position 2 incumbent Luke Distelhorst failed to accumulate enough votes in the primary to qualify for the November ballot, leaving Janelle Cass and Will Chen — both without previous elected office experience — as the two candidates for that position. Finally, 11-year city council incumbent Adrienne Fraley-Monillas is facing off against former city councilmember and 2019 mayoral candidate Neil Tibbott for Position 3. (More information on other local races (including school district, hospital district and South County Fire), is available on the PDC website).

The latest numbers show the non-incumbents having amassed more than $30,000 apiece in total contributions, with each reporting spending in excess of $10,000. The two running to retain their positions – Fraley-Monillas and Johnson – show contribution of less than half that, and considerably less spending.

The accompanying table details the figures reported by each campaign to the PDC as of Wednesday, Aug. 25. Information in this table comes from the Public Disclosure Commission and the Washington Secretary of State’s VoteWA web page.

For readers interested in following the money in more depth, the link in the right column opens the candidate’s detailed PDC reporting page with information on individual contributors, amounts each contributed, and how/where the money has been spent. Look here to see the breakdown of contribution from individuals vs businesses vs PACs, detailed spending records, and more.

— By Larry Vogel