Election 2021: No surprises in latest Edmonds City Council primary results

The latest results released Wednesday in the Edmonds City Council primary election reflected earlier returns, with Alicia Crank and Kristiana Johnson the top vote-getters for Position 1 and Janelle Cass and Will Chen leading in the four-way race for Position 2.

Challenger Crank maintained her edge over incumbent Johnson in updated results from the Snohomish County Elections Office, garnering 46% of the vote compared to 43% for Johnson. The third candidate in the race, Brian Hartman, received 11% of the votes cast.

Cass continued her lead in the Position 2 race, receiving 32% of the overall votes, while Will Chen had 28%. Appointed incumbent Luke Distelhorst still had 24% and challenger Lora Petso garnered 16% of the votes cast as of Wednesday

The primary narrows the field to the top two vote-getters, who will face off in the Nov. 2 general election. You can view the latest primary election results at this link. The next vote count will be released at 5 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 12.

The county canvassing board will certify the election results on Tuesday, Aug. 17.