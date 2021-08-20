Enjoy cooler weather and the bountiful harvest at Edmonds Museum Summer Market Saturday

After so many extremely hot Saturdays, we are thrilled this week’s market weather is forecast to be cool and sunny, perfect for a day of shopping local with us.

The fresh vegetables are arriving in all kinds of colors and shapes. Alvarez Organic Farm will be bringing a wide variety of peppers, hot and sweet, plus eggplants, onions, okra and of course peanuts. Frog Song Farm will have berries, radishes, turnips and new potatoes, along with jams and salad mixes. Gypsy Rows (otherwise known as The Bus) will of course have more lettuces, cucumbers, broccoli, and squashes. Finally, our newest farmer, Well Fed, will have cabbages, carrots, squash and plenty of pork products.

From the orchards, the selection is at its peak. eaches, nectarines, plums, pluots, percatums, and maybe even nectarcots. You may not have heard of all the varieties, but they are all grown in Washington and appear at the market during this season. Even early apples arrived last week.

Berry season may be coming to a close, but it is not too late to find some blueberries, blackberries or even some late-season raspberries. Sky Valley Family Farm returns this Saturday with plenty of eggs, pork and chicken, along with Martiny Livestock with lamb and Wilson Fish with salmon, halibut and cod.

Arriving this week, we welcome Goodness Grazers, a local Edmonds business, who brings lovely lunch/snack boxes made with locally grown/made products, perfect to enjoy while you shop. You will find them a few booths down from Kettlecorn.

We also welcome the City of Edmonds Parks and Recreation to the market this week. They will have a booth on 5th Avenue North, where they will chatting with locals about plans for 2022. Please stop by their booth and find out what is being planned.

So come down and plan to spend the day with us. Shop, enjoy a Grazing box or slice of pizza, pick up a bouquet or two of flowers, and treat yourself to a day at the market. See you there, open 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.

— By Christina Martin, market manager