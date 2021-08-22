EPIC Poetry Group: Poet’s Corner — All of Us, Distance, Wandering – A Pandemic Profile

Here is the latest installment of Poet’s Corner, presented by the Edmonds-based EPIC Poetry Group.

ALL OF US

broken boys with shattered toys,

fractured girls bounce wilted curls.

like tiny birds with broken wings,

they bring me trinkets and wondrous things.

in pursuit of redemption,

coveting freedom,

yearning for me to teach them,

again,

how to fly.

the light of their spirit diminishing,

their souls ravaged by unspeakable trauma.

the energy and pain required to heal,

now significantly greater

than the pain of their initial wounding.

and…

all of us are yearning, seeking,

flawed by fear, immobilized by doubt,

on an odyssey of rebirth and rediscovery.

all of us are the same…

all of us are unique…

all of us are connected.

Donna M. Rudiger

2017

~ ~ ~ ~

Distance

I met him in the space between

nowhere and somewhere else,

journeying the path toward a new life

I had not yet discovered,

Impoverished of any audaciousness

to embrace it when revealed.

Moving through a personal void,

sometimes referred to as

‘time out of mind’,

I recalled the speed of sound travels

slower than the speed of light, and

denial has a trajectory of infinite magnitude

when unrestrained.

Little did he know of his role as an

influential and astute teacher for me

while I sojourned alongside his addiction and pain.

I observed the relational distance

between the perimeter of his anguish

and the peripheral edge of

restorative light he required.

The copiousness of his trauma and wounding

exposed the need for greater expiation than

a simple step of faith toward healing and freedom.

His demeanor mirrored the first wobbly steps of a toddler,

expectantly reaching for the arms of his father,

commanding reassurance to take the frightful leap necessary

to close the chasm between fear and courage.

Donna M. Rudiger

May 2021

~ ~ ~ ~

Wandering – A Pandemic Profile

During this time of uncertainty, I’m called to be

the wondering Watchman,

the wandering Warrior,

and the wise Writer.

In this parched volatile summer

as vegetation burns brown,

all my smiles mutate to frowns.

I awaken early, sometimes before dawn,

meditate on the emergent sky,

often querying why?

A lingering bitterness quenches my spirit all day long;

sporadic tightness in my throat stifles holy song.

Unresolved childhood grief haunts my soul at night;

I often refuse to turn on the light.

There’s a mysterious reason why I remain here.

Illuminated cycles of trauma have erased all my fear.

The wondering Watchman anticipates visitation

from ancestors lost in prior pandemics –

their inspirations and dreams repeatedly sacrificed along the way.

Loneliness has been my constant companion for fifty years.

My chiseled heart now weeps golden tears.

O, wandering Warrior, persistently fighting for holiness and right,

tenaciously revising strategies to fortify my might!

And the wise Writer continues to express

the journeys

and the joys

of the Lord’s anointed dress!

Donna M. Rudiger

August 2021

~ ~ ~ ~