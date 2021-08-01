EPIC Poetry Group: Poet’s Corner — Comrades Lost, Many Places to Cry, Read My Lips (The Race is on)

Here is the latest installment of Poet’s Corner, presented by the Edmonds-based EPIC Poetry Group.
Comrades Lost
I watch the raindrops gather,
halting,
to march in lock step,
leaves of November,
sparse, lost,
spread far and wide,
tears of loneliness,
a constant, drip ,drip ,drip,
falling unnoticed,
speak to the heart’s memory
of fallen comrades
no longer marching.
17 January 2019
Gerald Bigelow
~ ~ ~ ~
Many Places to Cry
I have many places to cry
in the vast memory
of generations passed
there is a genetic impression
an inescapable prodding
an unavoidable
moment of tears
a remembrance
the shadowed darkness
of the Ile De Goree Senegal
the regurgitant swaying
ships sailing
through the middle passage
bodies tossed
the land of birth
fading into the distance
survivors strong
in their resilience
weak in their resistance
a place to cry
alliances and treaties
a forced march
upon snow crusted land
bloody feet
numbing bone chilling cold
suffering
starvation
no longer the reassuring sounds
of rolling rivers
the ever present aroma
of fragrant pine forests
a desolate flatness
naked hills
no places for elders
no place for children
a place to cry
you promised cities of gold
set upon hills
of impervious stone
pure waters flowing sweet
a land of milk and honey
empty words!
you forced me to forget who I am!
I am left to live
in isolation and shadows
in the absence of joy
memories linger
leaving no place to cry.
24 March 2020
Gerald Bigelow
~ ~ ~ ~
Read My Lips
(The Race is on)
It’s Race day
spectators sit high upon steepled stands
a parade of outrageous hats
rest atop Paris runway fashions
sophisticated ladies
dressed in race day finery
sipping champagne from crystal glasses
arms raised
a toast to a privileged life
a rowdy group of men
dapperly attired
sport top hats shimmering in the afternoon sun
the sound of hardy beer mugs clanging,
“Hell Mitch, the crowd gathered here today
is bigger than the one at last week’s hanging!”
“Sure wish the kids were here!”
trumpets sound
all attention is focused on the track
“they’re off”
with ⅛ of a mile to go
rounding the clubhouse turn
the race is over
the winner declared
there is always a dark horse in every race!
without recognition or celebration
the groomers, exercise boys, trainers,
the horses’ only true friends,
go unnoticed
Privileged traditions
will never be a victim of cancel culture,
The race is on.
24 May 2021
Gerald Bigelow
~ ~ ~ ~ ~
Previously published in the Arizona Centennial Anthology and in Between the Lines, Gerald Bigelow is a board member for EPIC Group Writers and chairs a monthly poetry group. He edited and contributed to Soundings from the Salish Sea (A Pacific Northwest Poetry Anthology).
In 2019, he was selected to read his poetry with the Washington State Poet Laureate.He helped establish a bi-monthly Poet’s Corner featurette in My Edmonds News to showcase the work of local poets.He has a new book of poetry on Amazon entitled “Memories Looking Through a Screen Door.”
