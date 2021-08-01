EPIC Poetry Group: Poet’s Corner — Comrades Lost, Many Places to Cry, Read My Lips (The Race is on)

Here is the latest installment of Poet’s Corner, presented by the Edmonds-based EPIC Poetry Group.

Comrades Lost

I watch the raindrops gather,

halting,

to march in lock step,

leaves of November,

sparse, lost,

spread far and wide,

tears of loneliness,

a constant, drip ,drip ,drip,

falling unnoticed,

speak to the heart’s memory

of fallen comrades

no longer marching.

17 January 2019

Gerald Bigelow

~ ~ ~ ~

Many Places to Cry

I have many places to cry

in the vast memory

of generations passed

there is a genetic impression

an inescapable prodding

an unavoidable

moment of tears

a remembrance

the shadowed darkness

of the Ile De Goree Senegal

the regurgitant swaying

ships sailing

through the middle passage

bodies tossed

the land of birth

fading into the distance

survivors strong

in their resilience

weak in their resistance

a place to cry

alliances and treaties

a forced march

upon snow crusted land

bloody feet

numbing bone chilling cold

suffering

starvation

no longer the reassuring sounds

of rolling rivers

the ever present aroma

of fragrant pine forests

a desolate flatness

naked hills

no places for elders

no place for children

a place to cry

you promised cities of gold

set upon hills

of impervious stone

pure waters flowing sweet

a land of milk and honey

empty words!

you forced me to forget who I am!

I am left to live

in isolation and shadows

in the absence of joy

memories linger

leaving no place to cry.

24 March 2020

Gerald Bigelow

~ ~ ~ ~

Read My Lips

(The Race is on)

It’s Race day

spectators sit high upon steepled stands

a parade of outrageous hats

rest atop Paris runway fashions

sophisticated ladies

dressed in race day finery

sipping champagne from crystal glasses

arms raised

a toast to a privileged life

a rowdy group of men

dapperly attired

sport top hats shimmering in the afternoon sun

the sound of hardy beer mugs clanging,

“Hell Mitch, the crowd gathered here today

is bigger than the one at last week’s hanging!”

“Sure wish the kids were here!”

trumpets sound

all attention is focused on the track

“they’re off”

with ⅛ of a mile to go

rounding the clubhouse turn

the race is over

the winner declared

there is always a dark horse in every race!

without recognition or celebration

the groomers, exercise boys, trainers,

the horses’ only true friends,

go unnoticed

Privileged traditions

will never be a victim of cancel culture,

The race is on.

24 May 2021

Gerald Bigelow

~ ~ ~ ~ ~

Previously published in the Arizona Centennial Anthology and in Between the Lines, Gerald Bigelow is a board member for EPIC Group Writers and chairs a monthly poetry group. He edited and contributed to Soundings from the Salish Sea (A Pacific Northwest Poetry Anthology).

In 2019, he was selected to read his poetry with the Washington State Poet Laureate.He helped establish a bi-monthly Poet’s Corner featurette in My Edmonds News to showcase the work of local poets.He has a new book of poetry on Amazon entitled “Memories Looking Through a Screen Door.”