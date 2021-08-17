Final two summer concerts at Hazel Miller Plaza this week

The Edmonds Arts Commission is presenting its final two concerts in Hazel Miller Plaza this week:

Tuesday, Aug. 17, 4:30-6 p.m. Sundae + Mr. Goessl, a wife-husband duo that integrates humor, vintage style, interesting instrumentation, nostalgia and serious musicianship into their performances.

Thursday, Aug. 19, 4:30-6 p.m. Eduardo Mendoça of Seattle’s Show Brazil, a winner of the “Outstanding Brazilian Male Singer based in the U.S.” award from the Brazilian International Press. He has played, composed, and directed various genres of Brazilian popular music since 1974.

Hazel Miller Plaza is located at 5th Avenue South and Maple Street.