Fortuna Law hosting shelter pets toy drive, with $5 off Taste Edmonds tickets

Fortuna Law PLLC will be offering $5 off Taste Edmonds coupons to everyone who contributes to the law firm’s Shelter Pets Toy Drive in the month of August.

From Aug. 9-20, Fortuna Law will be collecting toys for rescue animals in Washington state shelters. Beneficiaries of the toy drive will be shelter animals at PAWS, Lucky Bunny Rescue, Bunanza Rabbit Rescue Ranch and Adoption Center, and Hare BnB Rescue, Spa, & Boutique.

Requested items from each rescue’s wish list are listed below, and can be left at Fortuna Law’s downtown Edmonds office., 543 Main St., Ste. 102. If you are unable to leave a donation during business hours, you can send an item from a shelter’s wish list directly to them from Amazon’s website. Just send proof of the donation to Fortuna Law PLLC via email at jnand@fortuna-law.com and you will be mailed a coupon.

Lucky Bunny Rescue’s wish list:

Oxbow Simple Rewards Baked Treats

Puppy Pee Pads

Extra Large Grass House for Rabbits

Maze Haven Rabbit House

Washable Dog Cooling Mat

Cardboard Cat House Cat Houses & Condos

Pet Rabbit Toy Tree

Bunny Grass House with Grass Mat & Play Balls Activity Toys

Small Animals Playpen

Oxbow Enriched Life Stix & Hay

Bunanza Rabbit Rescue Ranch and Adoption Center wish list:

Exercise pens, especially ones with gates

Safe bunny toys

Edible seagrass/hay hidey huts

Bunny first aid kits

Critical care or equivalent

Plain canvas tote bags (to add our logo to)

Hare BnB Rescue, Spa & Boutique’s wish list:

Oxbow Simple Rewards Baked Treats

Puppy pee pads

Bunny Chew Toys for Teeth

Organic Apple Wood Sticks and Branches

Hay Circles for Bunny

Wooden Rabbit Hay Feeder and Food Manger

Rabbit IQ Treat Ball

Rabbit Banana Leaf Ball

PAWS’ wish list:

Dog toys such as Puzzle Cube and Kongs, to keep the dogs mentally stimulated

Cat toys such as laser pointers, catnip, catnip balls, cat grass, training clickers, and wand toys to keep the kitties busy and healthy

LIKIMAT for dogs

Kong Wobbler for dogs

Fake plants, all sizes–for our aviaries

Toothbrushes, individually wrapped

Evergreen trimmings/branches, great for our bear and other wildlife

Enclosures