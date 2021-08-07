Fortuna Law hosting shelter pets toy drive, with $5 off Taste Edmonds tickets

Fortuna Law PLLC will be offering $5 off Taste Edmonds coupons to everyone who contributes to the law firm’s Shelter Pets Toy Drive in the month of August.
From Aug. 9-20, Fortuna Law will be collecting toys for rescue animals in Washington state shelters. Beneficiaries of the toy drive will be shelter animals at PAWS, Lucky Bunny Rescue, Bunanza Rabbit Rescue Ranch and Adoption Center, and Hare BnB Rescue, Spa, & Boutique.
Requested items from each rescue’s wish list are listed below, and can be left at Fortuna Law’s downtown Edmonds office., 543 Main St., Ste. 102. If you are unable to leave a donation during business hours, you can send an item from a shelter’s wish list directly to them from Amazon’s website. Just send proof of the donation to Fortuna Law PLLC via email at jnand@fortuna-law.com and you will be mailed a coupon.
Lucky Bunny Rescue’s wish list:
- Oxbow Simple Rewards Baked Treats
- Puppy Pee Pads
- Extra Large Grass House for Rabbits
- Maze Haven Rabbit House
- Washable Dog Cooling Mat
- Cardboard Cat House Cat Houses & Condos
- Pet Rabbit Toy Tree
- Bunny Grass House with Grass Mat & Play Balls Activity Toys
- Small Animals Playpen
- Oxbow Enriched Life Stix & Hay
Bunanza Rabbit Rescue Ranch and Adoption Center wish list:
- Exercise pens, especially ones with gates
- Safe bunny toys
- Edible seagrass/hay hidey huts
- Bunny first aid kits
- Critical care or equivalent
- Plain canvas tote bags (to add our logo to)
Hare BnB Rescue, Spa & Boutique’s wish list:
- Oxbow Simple Rewards Baked Treats
- Puppy pee pads
- Bunny Chew Toys for Teeth
- Organic Apple Wood Sticks and Branches
- Hay Circles for Bunny
- Wooden Rabbit Hay Feeder and Food Manger
- Rabbit IQ Treat Ball
- Rabbit Banana Leaf Ball
- Dog toys such as Puzzle Cube and Kongs, to keep the dogs mentally stimulated
- Cat toys such as laser pointers, catnip, catnip balls, cat grass, training clickers, and wand toys to keep the kitties busy and healthy
- LIKIMAT for dogs
- Kong Wobbler for dogs
- Fake plants, all sizes–for our aviaries
- Toothbrushes, individually wrapped
- Evergreen trimmings/branches, great for our bear and other wildlife
Enclosures
- Cat scratchers made especially for animal shelters, available at StretchAndScratch.com
- Fleece fabric or blankets to use for the shelter animal’s beds
