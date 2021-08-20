Foundation for Edmonds School District receives $20K from Liberty Mutual Foundation, focuses on families in need

The Foundation for Edmonds School District has received a $20,000 award from the Liberty Mutual Foundation’s SafeCo Insurance Fund. The Liberty Mutual Foundation works to support local communities by investing in the expertise and leadership of local non-profits to improve the lives of vulnerable populations and empower individuals and families.

The schools foundation will use the funds to benefit schools through its Whole Families, Whole Communities program. Through a collaboration with local partners, Whole Families, Whole Communities serves low-income and homeless children in the Edmonds School District. The program works to provide food, emergency funding, career counseling and other services to families experiencing homelessness, financial instability and persistent poverty.

With many families still reeling from the financial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the foundation is working to help meet the needs of students, parents and educators. It is anticipated that many families will continue to feel the economic burden of the pandemic for several years.

“We are very thankful for the Liberty Mutual Foundation’s support,” said Deborah Brandi, Foundation for Edmonds School District Executive Director. “This funding will provide food and important services for so many families, allowing them to focus on the most important things and thrive during very trying times.”

The Edmonds School District is Snohomish County’s largest public school district, serving more than 21,000 students across 35 campuses. Boundaries span five communities including Lynnwood, Edmonds, Mountlake Terrace, Brier and part of Bothell. To learn more, visit www.foundationesd.org