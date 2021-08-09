Greg Kramer to perform at Edmonds’ Uptown Evening Market Aug. 12

Greg Kramer will be bringing his Hip Hop & Soul Trombone to Edmonds’ Uptown Evening Market from 6:30-8 p.m. this Thursday, Aug. 12.

This is the second of three City of Edmonds-sponsored markets being held this summer in the Highway 99 neighborhood.

The City of Edmonds is hosting the market in partnership with Edmonds Lutheran Church and Safeway. The market will run from 4-9 p.m. on 236th Street Southwest between 84th Avenue West and Highway 99, just north of the Aurora Marketplace Safeway store.

The final market will be held Sept. 9, with the Meadowdale High School Jazz Ensemble and Mariachi Fiesta Mexicana performing.

A variety of vendors will be on hand selling produce, locally made crafts and food items. Free parking is available at Edmonds Lutheran Church.