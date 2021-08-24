Help wanted: C’est la Vie in downtown Edmonds is hiring!

Want a fun job on weekends working with great women, fun merchandise? You receive discounts on everything in the store and meet great people.
Please send a resume to cb@clvcatalog.com or leave a message for Colleen at 206-234-6199.
There’s nothing better than finding that great outfit that makes a woman feel like a million bucks!
— Sponsored by C’est la Vie
