Information meeting Aug. 18 for those interested in attending Scriber Lake High School

Scriber Lake High School is hosting an informational meeting for prospective students at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 18. The meeting is required for any students who would like to start at the Edmonds School District alternative school this fall. Parents, family members and guardians are welcome. Register for the meeting online (click here).
Based in Edmonds, Scriber Lake is looking forward to welcoming students who are looking for a new and different approach to school. This may include:
- Students who have struggled or continue to struggle in their current high-school setting.
- Students who would benefit from a smaller environment.
- Students who could use a chance to start anew.
Some reasons students and families choose Scriber:
- Students have three block classes per semester. That means they can focus their energies on three classes instead of six.
- The average class size is 10-15 students. That means students get to know their teachers and classmates, are seen and heard in every class, and get individual help when they need it. There are fewer than 250 students in the school.
- The program is based on “helping kids connect their school experience with their hopes and dreams, leveraging their strengths, skills, and talents to reinvent their relationship with school,” according to a school announcement.
- Scriber students and families have a team of support staff “who are ready to help them navigate the societal challenges we’re facing – pandemic, racism, and political and economic uncertainty,” the announcement said.
