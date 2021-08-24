It’s all that jazz with EWHS students, alumni this week

Free jazz abounds in Edmonds this week, with Edmonds-Woodway High School student and alumni musicians appearing in several concerts. The schedule is as follows:

Wednesday, Aug. 25, 4-6 p.m., Sea Jazz event at the Port of Edmonds, featuring the EWHS Jazz Colony Big Band Concert. and from 6-8 p.m. The “Jazz Punishments” Big Band Concert, consisting of EWHS alumni and other local veteran jazz players. Both performances directed by EWHS Music Director Jake Bergevin.

Friday, Aug. 27, 6-8 p.m. (or later): Deep Sea Jazz Jam Session at the Port of Edmonds with host band Max Bennett (tenor sax) combo, featuring Alex Dyring on bass, Matt Williamson on piano and Jared Hall on trumpet.

Friday-Sunday, Aug. 27-28: Jazz on the Plaza at the Edmonds Arts Festival 2021. Many of the above-mentioned Sea Jazz Players will be playing in their own one-hour combo time slots in this weekend event. Jazz is played all day from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. — adifferent jazz combo almost every hour. On Saturday, you can meet DJ Abe Beeson from KNKX Jazz Radio 88.5 FM.

Get a schedule here of who is performing when and where at during Edmonds Arts Festival weekend.