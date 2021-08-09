It’s committee meeting night, so city council to meet virtually Aug. 10

The Edmonds City Council will meet virtually for its second Tuesday committee meetings, starting at 5 p.m. Aug. 10 via Zoom. Following the committee meetings, the council will have a virtual council business meeting starting at 8:30 p.m. to discuss bond financing.

After 16 months of virtual meetings due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the council announced last month it would be returning to in-person meetings with the exception of committee meeting nights, which will continue to be remote.

The committee meeting agendas are as follows (note that some agenda items appear before more than one committee):

5 p.m. Public Safety, Planning and Personnel:

Ordinance Amending Chapter 5.14 ECC Controlled Substances, Paraphernalia, Poisons and Toxic Fumes

6 p.m. Finance:

1. June 2021 quarterly financial report

2. Edmonds Public Facilities District financial presentation

3. City of Edmonds facility condition assessment update

7:30 p.m. Parks and Public Works

1. Classic Car Show event agreement

2. Highway 99 Gateway Signs presentation

3. Cable franchise renewals for Comcast and Ziply

4. City of Edmonds facility condition assessment update

Council committee meetings are held virtually using the Zoom meeting platform. To view or listen to the committee meeting in its entirety, paste the following into a web browser using a computer or smart phone: https://zoom.us/j/95798484261

Or join by dial-up phone: US: +1 253 215 8782 Webinar ID: 957 9848 4261