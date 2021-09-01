Last Walkable Main Street this weekend, final Uptown Market next week

The City of Edmonds notes that two summer programs will be wrapping up this weekend and next week.

The Walkable Main Street program concludes this weekend — Saturday, Sept. 4 and Sunday, Sept. 5, while the third and final installment of the new Uptown Evening Market will be Thursday, Sept. 9.

For Walkable Main Street, the street closure area runs along Main Street from 6th Avenue to 3rd Avenue. Vehicle U-turns will continue to be allowed around the downtown fountain, with clear pedestrian pathways protected by metal crowd fencing.

A reminder that additional parking has been added at the following locations:

Public Safety Complex at 5th/Bell

Behind/below City Hall

Adjacent to City Hall on the south, accessible by the alley (ADA parking will be added here)

Wayfinding banners have been added along the closure barricades along with flyers that invite customers to visit shops and restaurants in the Walkable Main Street area as well as throughout the downtown core.

The Sept. 9 Uptown Market will from 4-8 p.m. (please note the earlier end time). The market is located on 236th Street Southwest between 84th Avenue West and Highway 99 (behind Safeway).

Live music for Sept. 9 will be:

4:15 p.m. – Ian Dobson “Pan Leggo” on steel drums

6:30 p.m. – Mariachi Fiesta Mexicana

Once again, a variety of vendors will be on hand selling items like produce, locally made crafts, and food items. Food vendors will be present, with plenty of free parking available at Edmonds Lutheran Church.

For more information or if you have questions about Walkable Main Street or the Uptown Evening Market, feel free to contact Economic Development and Community Services Director Patrick Doherty at patrick.doherty@edmondswa.govor 425-771-0251.