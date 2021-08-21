Letter to the editor: A case for vaccination requirements at bars and restaurants

Editor:
Perhaps, I should just stick to the occasional submission of photos to My Edmonds News, but I’ve earned the right to be an old curmudgeon and an Irish one at that. So after reading that San Francisco will now require vaccination certification for indoor dining, gyms, entertainment and the like, I feel it is more than time for others to act. If our government had acted boldly — following good science AND if more of us had responded in kind, COVID would have been on the ropes by now. Instead, we are almost back where we started, and will be dealing with a string of variants indefinitely.
I don’t think Seattle will act in toto similarly, nor our own little town of Edmonds, but I’d like to see some of our bar owners and restauranteurs act in this bold manor, on behalf of their employees and health-conscientious customers. I don’t think it would have a negative impact on their business. I can remember the wringing of hands about the ban on indoor smoking. In response, I then pointed out if Ireland could pull this off, anywhere could do so. It is my hope that some Edmonds business owners will give it a trial run.
But what do I know? Well, I humbly point out a medical degree (Georgetown ‘69), board certification in three specialties including public health (UW ‘85) and a long-standing Seattle clinic of occupational health and travel medicine. But more importantly , just an old guy who doesn’t want to impose a health risk to others and would like to dine with others of similar bent.
Thanks,
Kevin O’Keeffe
Edmonds
I’m with you Kevin. Time for the community food and beverage businesses to step up and be responsible citizens.
This sounds like a great idea until we take into account the fact that vaccinated people both develop and spread COVID-19. While vaccination appears to prevent severe outcome for those who are vaccinated it does very little to prevent primary infection and subsequent community spread. Requiring that all customers be vaccinated will cause businesses to immediately lose 30-50% of their clientele for no good reason.
I think this is intended as a way of “nudging” people to vaccinate but it will not work and will only damage businesses, in some cases permanently as they lose goodwill.
I just bought an MD friend of mine a coffee cup that says “Please do not confuse your Google search with my medical degree.” I think you’ve earned one!
Totally agree Kevin !