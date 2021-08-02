Letter to the editor: Bullying behavior at Edmonds City Council meeting

Dear Mayor Nelson and Edmonds City Councilmembers,

I decided to watch the July 27th meeting that was held in person and virtually. It was unfortunate that there were some technical difficulties that occurred prior to the start of the meeting. However, that happens at times and you all demonstrated patience to be inclusive of many community members who are not comfortable attending in person yet and view from home.

I had intended to view the entire meeting as I was interested in all of the agenda items. It is quite an understatement to express how surprised and shocked I was to witness the myriad unkind, untrue and unfortunate comments that many of the attendees said to you over the long period of public comments. Yikes!

I feel strongly that several of these were displays of bullying and threatening behavior which are so unacceptable to be directed toward our elected officials. I can only imagine how you all must have been impacted by the verbal attacks.

On behalf of many supportive and reasonable citizens of Edmonds, I am so very sorry you were treated in such a disrespectful manner by some when you were there to hold this weekly public meeting.It must be challenging to need to repeatedly move important agenda items to other meeting dates.

Best wishes to you all with everything you are asked to do in your roles to make wise decisions which are in the best interests of all in our fine community.

Sincerely,

Nora Carlson

Edmonds