Letter to the editor: How Edmonds streateries and street closure hurt restaurants not on Main Street

Editor:
Back in summer of 2020 when the restaurants in downtown Edmonds were devastated due to COVID-19 shutdown and the subsequent limitation of capacity, the Edmonds City Council approved the use of “streateries” for a period of 70 days.
This was met with excitement for all restaurants who had the available street parking spaces and could erect a structure for outdoor seating.
The 70 days got extended through the end of 2020 and into 2021, and now is being considered for indefinite extension.
For those restaurants who valued having parking spaces for their customers more than a few extra seats outside, and those who already had leased patio space as part of their structure, the initial 70 days was no big deal. Extending to end of 2020 was still OK. However, as restaurants were being allowed to open fully at 100% capacity at end of June 2021, continuing to have streateries and closing Main Street to benefit them became a major issue for some of us who are within a walking or short drive distance to the circle and Main Street. We didn’t mind the city helping our fellow restaurants when they were down. But the city council and the Mayor helping only certain restaurants thrive is not the purpose of the council.
Let me explain.
A restaurant value (cost of purchasing a restaurant) is based on gross annual sales, Cost of goods, labor and overhead (cost per square foot and utilities and other expenses).
By providing certain restaurants with a portion of the public street to add to their seating capacity, the City of Edmonds is actually helping them increase their sales without having to pay for the square footage they have been given. This increases the sales for the restaurant at a lower cost (because they don’t have to pay for the extra square footage), profits for the ownership, and a higher value for the resale of the restaurant itself.
How it is impacting restaurants who try to compete fairly?
By closing Main Street, anyone who wants to shop at, for example, a florist on Main, must park a couple of blocks away because the street is closed to cars. Once they get done shopping, they might just walk into a streatery rather than walk back to their car to drive a few blocks to the eating place they were planning on initially.
City Hall just took away business from a restaurant that is not on Main, and gave it to the restaurant that is on Main.
There are restaurants in Edmonds who already have a patio as part of their lease and are paying for every square foot of space they are conducting business in (Girardi’s, Harry’s, Epulo, Barkada, Bucatini, and many more). It is unfair of the city to set policies that benefit a few restaurants on Main to the detriment of many that are not on Main, and who are paying for their patio, and do not wish their customers to become captive on Main due to its closure to cars.
To be fair, City Hall should consider two options:
1. Reopen Main Street to car traffic at all times
2. Shut down and remove all streateries and stop favoring a few restaurants on Main Street and nearby. The need for streateries is not there anymore when the capacity limit has been lifted.
Alternatively, if the city wants to conduct itself in the way that favors certain restaurants by giving them a portion of the street as extra dining room real estate, the city should consider providing equal monetary compensation to other restaurants in the area, in the form of paying for their water/sewer, gas, electricity, licensing fees and other expenses, and in addition sending them a separate monthly check that equals the sales generated at the streateries (on public city street).
This is what I think is the motto for the City of Edmonds at this time:
“Open a restaurant in downtown Edmonds, where you can rent a hole in the wall for a restaurant, and the city will provide you with a dining room on the street for $140 a year.”
Fred Milani
Edmonds restaurant owner
Very well said. Thank you!
Couldn’t agree more. This in unfair and disruptive. Perhaps a class action suit against the City of Edmonds is required to rectify this injustice.
Yesterday I’m driving my large pickup truck down Main going West when a large dump truck, too wide to pass, because of the streateries, heads up the hill going East. I stop just past the marked walkway mid block above 5th. to let the big truck pass and then realize I need to back up just a bit more to be sure the truck can pass me safely. In the process, I almost run over a guy I didn’t see in the cross walk area with the lights not flashing because he just darted across behind me. It’s just a matter of time until those shacks cause a small disaster. I got lucky this time.
I don’t think your argument is very strong as you can easily argue the opposite. You could also make the argument that if someone is parked near a restaurant that is not on Main Street and then walks to Main, that they might be more inclined to dine at the restaurant that they parked next to upon returning to their car. This would therefore increase the number of patrons dining at non-main street restaurants that would otherwise frequent only main street restaurants. My family enjoys the safety and ease of walking on a more pedestrian friendly main street, especially with little ones in tow.
Fred. My business is right off Main, and we have client-only parking. People take our spots and eat at Salt & Iron. I don’t blame them or the people taking my parking. Ultimately some businesses are politically connected. I’ve encouraged other businesses (like our boutiques) to set up in the parking spaces too. Why not? It’s more covid-safe and also gives more exposure to their products.