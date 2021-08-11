Letter to the editor: Small changes can have big impact on climate change

Dear Editor,

During the past several months, many citizens of our community joined the City of Edmonds invitations to be part of an online workshop (March 25) and survey (March-May) to help guide our local environmental sustainability plan to reach carbon neutrality. This community input will inform our city’s efforts to minimize Edmonds’ contribution to the already changing climate.

This recent survey is part of the city’s update of the Climate Action Plan (CAP). We, the members of the Mayor’s Climate Protection Committee (CPC), feel it is important to emphasize for your readers some of the findings from our community. To review the entire survey results, workshop notes, and CAP progress please visit (https://www.edmondsclimate.com/).

Four hundred fifteen Edmonds residents responded to the survey via the webpage, and via paper surveys mailed to randomly selected households. The majority of the respondents (285) lived in Edmonds, while approximately one-fourth lived and worked in Edmonds.

While the majority of respondents were concerned about every type of regional climate impact, over 75% of respondents were either “extremely concerned” or “somewhat concerned” about the climate impacts of:

Increased wildfires (82%)

Loss of habitat and species (79%)

Poor air quality (79%)

In addition to high regional climate concerns, the majority of respondents also expressed concerns about local climate impacts. Most were extremely or somewhat concerned about the “well-being of future generations” and “local natural, open spaces” (75% and 71%, respectively).

Results indicated there is a clear sense of shared responsibility for who should engage in climate actions. Individuals as well as federal/state and city governments, and large and small businesses are all responsible for acting on climate change. Additionally, respondents agreed that action to minimize climate change is good for businesses in Edmonds, it helps to save money and resources, and for the health and livability of their community.

When asked what strategies the Edmonds community should apply to minimize climate change, respondents replied:

For buildings and energy: replace fossil fuels with renewable energy resources for energy supplied to the community, improve efficiency of existing buildings and infrastructure, and improve efficiency of new buildings.

For transportation: reduce vehicle miles traveled (VMT) through more sustainable land use patterns (e.g., transit-oriented development), and reduce VMT by improving transit systems.

For waste and natural resources: increase carbon sequestration, and reduce material consumption, waste generation, and resource depletion.



And, last, people were asked two key questions:

What individual actions are they already doing that supports climate action goals, and

What individual actions are they willing to do to support climate action goals?

Many replied that they already engage in a variety of everyday activities, such as recycling, saving energy by turning off lights and water, and buying energy-saving bulbs. Respondents also use reusable and compostable containers and beverage bottles or bring their own, and shop at local businesses.

Plus, many respondents are willing to engage in actions that require a higher level of effort (i.e., time or money) including purchasing or driving all-electric or zero-emissions vehicles and invest in solar panels for homes or businesses.

Clearly there is a sense of urgency in the community to take action to minimize the dangers of our already changing climate, and a willingness to make changes in our lifestyle to help accomplish that. That sense of urgency has been heightened by the impacts we have recently experienced with the extreme heat this summer and the smoke we endured in the last two summers. To achieve our community goal of carbon neutrality by 2050, a combination of individual and institutional actions are necessary. Each sustainability focused change that individuals, governments, and businesses make contributes to a healthier climate and an improved community.

Why not join us in taking one new sustainability action? A relatively easy step that can have a significant impact is reducing your local car trips. Perhaps, just once a week, combine your car trips around the area. For instance, go to the library to pick up those books on hold on the way to the grocery store instead of going home between each errand. Better yet, invite that neighbor or family member along who has trouble getting out. Enjoy the conversation as you shop together. Reducing car trips by even a small amount makes a difference. If all Americans reduced their car trips by just 10 percent, that would reduce carbon emissions by roughly 110 million metric tons (about the same as taking 28 coal-fired power plants offline for a year). Source: Root, Tik and Schwartz, John, “One Thing We Can Do: Drive Less”, New York Times, Aug. 28, 2019.

Pledge to make one small change this week; the climate and your loved ones, your children, and grandchildren will thank you.

Sincerely,

Bryn Chighizola, Lisa Herb, Cynthia Pruitt and T.C. Richmond

City of Edmonds Climate Protection Committee