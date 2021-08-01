Letter to the editor: Thank you, firefighters

Editor:

I am sure all of us would like to know how our tax dollars are at work and it’s not always apparent. But just recently I had the opportunity to personally take part in such an exercise. I had the pleasure of acting as a victim for the Redmond Fire Department as the firemen did their annual mock MCI, which stands for mass casualty incident. Generally, these are incidents with 10 or more victims.

As a blind person, it was my job in this training exercise to keep the firefighters conversing with me and letting me know what was happening to me while they were busy helping others. I supposedly had a leg injury after being hit by a car, so I had to teach them how to converse with a real blind person in a tragic incident. They needed to talk about my leg injury, tagged a color according to how bad I was as a victim, and then it was decided that because I was blind and had a leg injury I could not walk from the scene safely. This meant providing a blanket in which they would gently roll me over and into the blanket with several on each side, and take me to another area where I would be treated momentarily and wait for my turn for the ambulance. Several other individuals had been called into this training exercise to assist the firefighters in their endeavor to keep up their skills, and I had a great time doing it.

I just wanted to give a small plug for them. They have crucial decisions to make in a split second, and they don’t get thanked enough.

Jenny Anderson

Edmonds