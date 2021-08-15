Letter to the editor: What are you doing to ‘mitigate’ and ‘adapt’ to climate change?

Dear Edmonds Community,

We are members of the Mayor’s Climate Protection Committee, but we are writing in our individual capacities as Edmonds residents.

Edmond’s Climate Action Plan update, under development in 2021, will help guide the City to achieve its climate goal of carbon neutrality by 2050 through strategies and projects to reduce the amount of greenhouse gas emissions generated by the City, residents, and businesses. Reduction of emissions is called “mitigation.”

But we are living in an already changing climate and we are all already taking personal “adaption” steps to protect ourselves and our families from smoke, heat, and heavier and windier rain events. As the changing climate becomes more apparent and more real, it has made us more anxious about what can be expected over our lifetimes and children’s lifetimes.

We are interested in hearing how you and your neighbors, churches, businesses, or personal communities are challenging yourselves to “mitigate” GHG contributions and to “adapt” so that you are more resilient to the changing climate.

For mitigation, are you bicycling and carpooling more, inviting speakers or reading books, planting trees, asking candidates about climate change? Do you plan to invest in an e-vehicle or solar?

For adaptation, are you creating shade for your garden and house, perhaps creating a rain garden, finding a nearby cooling center, planning a phone tree to check on friends who might be vulnerable to heat and smoke?

Please share what you are doing and thinking. If available, comment below. Or send your comments to climateaction@edmondswa.gov .

Also, please sign up for the newsletter for the Edmonds Climate Action Plan.

T.C. Richmond and Bryn Chighizola

Edmonds residents