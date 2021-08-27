Lynnwood Link light rail crosses over Ballinger Way

Aerial photography by Jared Solano. Instagram @Juarez.Solano

During one of the many overnight lane closures in August, Sound Transit construction crews put a large section of rail line across Ballinger Way/SR 104 in one weekend. We are sharing these photos courtesy of Shoreline Area News. The line runs parallel to Interstate 5 and is higher than the freeway lanes.

The southeast cloverleaf with the construction access road.
Looking west along SR 104.

